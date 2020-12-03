12 affordable villas on the horizon for Goonellabah

Goonellabah is set for a new development which will help vulnerable people access housing.

TWELVE new villas will be built in Goonellabah by late next year in a move that should create more affordable housing in the region.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said the development was a huge boost for elderly residents in the area.

"Building contractors now will start preparing the construction site and that work should be under way as soon as the normal builders' break finishes in January, and completed later next year," Ms Saffin said.

Ms Saffin said the development was a show of faith in the local economy despite the impacts of COVID-19 with Uniting constructing and managing the units using funding from the NSW Government.

She also thanked Uniting Church representative Alan Hoskins and his colleagues for making affordable housing for vulnerable people in the community a priority.

Lismore City Council acting mayor Neil Marks said that the facility was a much-needed boost for the local residents in the Northern Rivers.

"The new affordable rental independent living units in Goonellabah are a much needed addition to the Baptist Care facility," Cr Marks said.

"With today's ageing population more of this sort of accommodation will be required into the future. "

Cr Marks said this addition to the Baptist facility would allow residents to remain independent for 'as long as possible'.

"Today's ageing population expects to be as independent as possible for as long as possible and this sort of accommodation allows for this to occur in a safe and caring environment that offers greater services that may be needed for residents as their needs change."