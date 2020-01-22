Menu
Eleven-year-old’s Ryder Kelly’s artwork is now on sale after he won a competition for his design to appear on a school book cover.
Ryder's artwork gets turned into a book cover

22nd Jan 2020 5:21 PM | Updated: 5:22 PM
SPRINGFIELD school students can head back to school with the handiwork of a local artist gracing their books.

Ryder Kelly, 11, from Redbank Plains won the people's choice award in the Spencil Design a Book Cover competition, with his artwork now on sale.

Proud mum Alana Bullerwell said Ryder has been drawing for as long as she can remember.

"You will rarely see him without pens and paper in his hands," she said.

"He makes up most of his drawings in his head, but he also takes inspiration from things he likes such as Pokemon. He mostly likes to make up his own designs though."

Last year, Ryder entered his school art show with a comic drawing on canvas.

"It was a highlight piece of the show and sold in the auction at the end of the night raising $130 for his school," Ms Bullerwell said.

Ryder's winning book cover at the Spencil pop-up shop at Orion.
Last year, he entered a drawing in the Ipswich Art Show where he was the youngest entrant to be selected to go on show to the public.

"Unfortunately he didn't win but he learned lots from the experience and was so stoked just to be selected," Ms Bullerwell said.

So when his mum stumbled across the Spencil Design a Book Cover competition on Facebook, she asked Ryder if he'd like to enter.

"He was very excited," she said.

"He was required to come up with his own design on an A4 piece of paper, then I took a photo of his drawing and entered it."

Ryder ended up with 1100 votes, winning the people's choice award, that landed him his own design on a Spencil book cover.

His design is available now from Spencil online and at their pop-up shop at Orion Springfield.

