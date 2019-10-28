11-year-old girl arrested after teaching stabbing at school

Police are on scene at Heatley Primary School after it's believed a teacher was stabbed.

A primary school was sent into lockdown and police were called to the scene after a female student allegedly stabbed a teacher.

Police were called to Heatley Primary School in Townsville just before midday following reports of an altercation.

A 56-year-old female teacher suffered a small, non-life threatening puncture wound to her shoulder following the incident.

An 11-year-old girl has since been arrested.

Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick confirmed the student was armed when police arrived and officers were forced to taser her.

"What I can confirm is there was a disturbance within the school grounds involving a female teacher and a female student," he told reporters.

"As a result of that disturbance, a student at the school who was armed with a knife was taken into custody by police and a taser was deployed during that incident."

Police and paramedics are on scene at Heatley Primary School after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student. Picture: Matt Taylor

Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick confirmed the girl in now in custody. Picture: Matt Taylor

Police reportedly gave the girl multiple verbal commands before deploying the taser.

He described the weapon she was carrying as a "small paring knife".

Senior Sergeant Warrick said it was unclear what led to the altercation and it was unknown how many people witnessed the incident.

"There was a class in the vicinity of the incident. Potentially quite a few people may be involved," he said.

"It has happened on the school grounds in the vicinity of a classroom."

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au critical care paramedics treated one adult for injuries to their chest and shoulder.

She was then taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

The student was also taken to hospital and is talking to investigating officers.

The teacher has been taken to hospital in a stable condition. Picture: Matt Taylor

A spokesman for the Queensland Department of Education confirmed the school was placed into lockdown following the incident.

"The Department of Education is aware of an incident at Heatley State School in which a teacher was injured," the spokesman said.

"The school initiated a lockdown procedure and contacted the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service immediately."

The spokesman said any situation that threatens the safety of students and staff is treated very seriously.

"Violence in any form is not tolerated in Queensland state schools," they said.

"No further information can be provided on this incident as it is currently under police investigation."

The school was placed into lockdown following the incident. Picture: Matt Taylor

The lockdown has since been lifted and parents have started to arrive at the school to pick up their children.

A Year 6 student told the Townsville Bulletin that they initially thought the girl was holding a stick.

"I thought it was a stick then, but it was shining so it was a knife," the child said.

"It was kind of a pocket knife. That's all I ever saw or heard.

They said the girl started throwing sticks and trying to hit people.

"It was really scary because I thought it was just innocent, but then it started to go wild and it scared me a lot," they said.

