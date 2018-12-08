Menu
An 11-year-old girl has been flown to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition after suffering serious injuries when she fell.
News

Child critical after falling from moving car

8th Dec 2018 12:19 PM
An 11-year-old girl has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a moving vehicle in Berowra today.

Emergency services were called to Boundary Street at about 10am where they treated the child at the scene after she was found with serious injuries.

The street the incident occurred.
The street the incident occurred.

She was flown to The Childrens Hospital at Westmead, with the female driver also attending the hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers attended and established a crime scene, with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident currently underway.

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to come forward.

