$119,000 to improve resource recovery

BYRON Shire Council has received a $119,000 NSW Government grant to enhance its recycling infrastructure.

BYRON Shire Council has received a $119,000 NSW Government grant to enhance its recycling infrastructure.

The grant was awarded under the NSW Government's Resource Recovery Facility Expansion and Enhancement grants program.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin announced the grant today.

"This investment is just one of many the Government is making to modernise NSW waste and recycling infrastructure and improve our capacity for resource recovery,” Mr Franklin said.

"The Government has set the ambitious target of diverting 75% of waste from landfill by 2021.

"To achieve this we are investing in reforming the entire waste cycle, from expanding kerbside collections to creating a new network of community recycling centres to improving the infrastructure at waste facilities to enable them to recover more recyclable materials.”

The grant will help the Council develop and implement L-Bin collection and drop-off systems.

The development will involve construction of a hard stand drop-off area and installation of a bay system specifically designed to enable easy self-sort construction and demolition materials, metals (ferrous and non-ferrous), co-mingled recyclables, cardboard, EPS, soft plastics and resalable tip-shop items.

Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton said the Resource Recovery Facility Expansion and Enhancement grants program was part of the NSW Government's $802 million Waste Less, Recycle More initiative.

"This $802 million investment is designed to transform waste management and recycling in NSW - it includes funding for business recycling, managing problem wastes, new waste infrastructure and programs to tackle illegal dumping and litter,” Ms Upton said.

Further information about the NSW EPA's Waste Less, Recycle More initiative is available at: www.epa.nsw.gov.au/waste/wasteless.htm