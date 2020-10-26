$11.7M plan to improve Lismore industrial precinct

TRUCK drivers travelling to and from businesses in the Lismore Industrial Precinct will have a faster and safer journey, with new road and bridge upgrades worth more than $11 million.

Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin, today announced a $10.5 million grant from the Growing Local Economies fund.

Lismore City Council will contribute $1.2 million to complete the project.

Mr Franklin said the funding will allow the council to begin work on a new linking road with a bridge and roundabout on Oliver Ave, creating a more direct route for the thousands of heavy freight trucks making the trip to the industrial precinct every year.

"I'm thrilled to announce this funding which will improve truck driver safety on the road, reducing their time behind the wheel and helping logistics, freight and supply companies in the precinct to cut costs," Mr Franklin said.

"The current entry to Lismore Industrial Precinct does not support a left hand turn for heavy vehicles, which means B-double truck drivers are required to travel past the precinct on Holland Street and make a U-turn at a high traffic intersection.

"These upgrades will create a practical entry and exit point and make it easier for businesses to conduct their day-to-day activities."

Mayor Isaac Smith welcomed the funding announcement saying it would create local jobs by unlocking the growth potential of the Goonellabah Industrial Precinct.

"This is a project that Lismore City Council has been developing for some time and will create more local jobs through the expansion of the Goonellabah Industrial Precinct by creating more flood-free land," Cr Smith said.

"It will also improve road links to the Pacific Highway to ensure those businesses can more easily get their products to consumers across the nation."