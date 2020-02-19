$1155 fine for speeding truck driver
A TRUCK driver has been hit with two fines totalling $1155 after police clocked him driving at 121km/hr.
NSW Police Force officers detected the vehicle, a Western Star B-double with Victorian registration, during speed enforcement checks on the Hume Highway yesterday.
The driver, a 52-year-old man from Rosewood in Queensland, was stopped and subjected to a breath test, which returned a negative result.
Police carried out a heavy vehicle compliance check and found further offences in his work diary, including driver not record required information after starting work.
The driver was given a grounding direction for seven hours, a major rest break to comply with work and rest hours due to lack of recording trip details.
The driver was issued with traffic infringement notices for Class C motor vehicle exceed 100km/hr - over 10km/hr ($481 fine with three demerit points) and driver not record required information after starting work ($674 fine).