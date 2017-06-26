115 people killed in quad bike accidents in 6 years

A NEW research project which aims to reduce the high rates of injury on farms has been announced by the NSW Government, to better understand attitudes and behaviours around quad bikes and their use.

The NSW Government will also work closely with the Federal Government to improve existing quad bike safety systems after a joint meeting with Senator the Hon Michaela Cash, in Canberra last week.

More than 115 people have been killed in quad bike accidents on Australian farms since 2011, with 32 in NSW.

Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair said the joint project between NSW DPI and SafeWork NSW would assist in understanding the effectiveness of current and future measures.

"We're committed to doing everything we can to reduce injuries on farms and make sure landholders are fully equipped with both the knowledge and tools they need to operate quad bikes safely," Mr Blair said.

"I would encourage any quad bike users to take part in this opportunity which will help us understand how we can ensure injury rates drop as close to zero as possible."

Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean said that while Labor was busy talking, the government was taking strong action, by investing in a range of quad bike initiatives.

"The contrast is clear. Only a strong Liberal National government can make NSW farmers as safe as possible while using quad bikes," Mr Kean said.

"In the past three months, we have increased our rebates, scrapped training costs and launched a confronting advertising campaign as part of a $2 million program.

"I welcome any action that helps us understand attitudes toward quad bike safety on farms and look forward to working with the commonwealth after our successful meeting with Senator Cash."

The project will begin later this month and interviews will be conducted with quad bike users from a range of backgrounds.

To register interest in participating in the research program, please email nsw.quadbikesafety@dpi.nsw.gov.au.