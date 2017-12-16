114 local food businesses celebrated in free handbook

A new Byron Region Food handbook has been launched this week.

A new Byron Region Food handbook has been launched this week. Contributed

FOODIE lovers will be eager to get their hands on a new publication released this week, featuring more than 100 agricultural producers and food manufacturers from across the Northern Rivers.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson launched the new Byron Region Food handbook, which features businesses from the Byron, Ballina, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Tweed, and Richmond regions.

The free handbook was compiled by Byron Shire Council on behalf of the participating Northern Rivers councils, thanks to a Byron Food Advantage grant from the NSW Department of Industry.

Cr Richardson praised the passion and integrity of the region's food producers and leaders featured in the handbook.

"We love our food and so do our visitors and this new handbook highlights how significant and important our food industry is - it's an attraction in itself, alongside our beaches, hinterland and events,” he said.

"It's a milestone for the region because it really shines a light on the breadth of exciting work going on in the food and beverage industry across the whole of the Northern Rivers.

"From our famous macadamias to honey, bread, bush foods, avocados, oils, muesli, beer, wine, sugar, tea, coffee and a whole range of truly unique food products, the creativity and innovation coming out of this industry is truly awesome.

"Whether you're a cottage-industry start-up or an iconic Australian brand, food and beverage businesses make a significant contribution to local jobs and economic development in the region and this is something we are hugely supportive of.

"It is a wonderful celebration of food, and also of the way we farm, and the way our region shops and supports our farmers markets, community markets and food festivals.”

Electronic copies of the book are available from the Byron Shire Council website.