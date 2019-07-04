Menu
Two men have been charged with cultivating a large crop of cannabis in Woodburn.
Trevor Veale
112 cannabis plants, 'large amount of cash' at Woodburn home

Aisling Brennan
4th Jul 2019 2:15 PM
TWO men have been charged with cultivating a large crop of cannabis in Woodburn.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable Dave Henderson said police will allege that at 11.20am on Wednesday they executed a search warrant at a Woodburn address.

"Inside the house police located 112 cannabis plants being cultivated inside the house, six cannabis plants growing outside, 2.46 kg of cannabis, 50 grams of hash and a large amount of cash,” he said.

"A 68-year-old was charged with cultivate prohibited plant greater than commercial quantity, cultivate prohibited plant less than indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug less than commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug less than indictable quantity, three counts of possess prohibited drug and deal with proceeds of crime.

"A 34-year-old was charged with cultivate prohibited plant greater than commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug less than commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug less than indictable quantity, deal with proceeds of crime, supply prohibited drug and two counts of possess prohibited drug.”

Both men were bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

cannabis bust lismore local court richmond police district woodburn
