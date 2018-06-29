1100 oranges in 7 weeks: Is this the best fruit tree ever?

JUICY BONANZA: Diana de Kantzow, from Ballina, and the orange tree that Diana has so far picked 1100 oranges off.

IF ORANGES are a good way of beating the common cold, Diana de Kantzow of Ballina will have no need for tissues this winter -- but she'll soon be sick of orange juice.

A Joppa orange she planted in her suburban backyard about 15-20 years ago has this season already produced a whopping 1100 oranges in about seven weeks, with more ripening fruit still to come off the tree.

"I've never had anything like this," Diana said.

"I've always had fruit, but not like this."

She started to count the oranges early in the season because there seemed to be so many on the 6m tall tree.

Diana's sister once owned an orange grove in the Hawkesbury region, and Diana told her about her tree.

"She said her trees never produced so many oranges," Diana said.

Diana has used ladders, a garden hoe and other implements to get the fruit from the higher branches.

It's got to the point where she has recruited tall passers-by and strangers to pick the fruit off the top of the tree, with payment, of course, in oranges.

And a neighbour came up with a way for Diana to reach the top fruit.

He gave her a tent pole extended to its fullest, with a hole drilled in one end, where a steel coat hanger shaped in a circle has been attached using electrical tape.

Diana said she can now reach up, wrap the coat hanger around the fruit and twist it until it falls from the tree.

But a thousand oranges is a lot of oranges to get rid of.

Diana gives away a couple of bags each week to the Ballina Hot Meal Centre where she volunteers, and the rest go to neighbours and friends.

But as to why this season has been so productive, Diana has no answers.

She uses the standard citrus fertiliser, as she has done for many years, and places mulch around the base of the tree.

Diana said she has new neighbours who have installed three native bee hives, so she wonders if the busy bees have helped the orange tree.

And she also bought, through a magazine, a couple of magnetic bird barriers, and she attributes them to keeping the bats away from her juicy bounty.

She said the is not sure how much more fruit the tree will produce, but there are still several hundred oranges ripening on the branch.

One thing is for sure, she will have had enough orange juice for this season.