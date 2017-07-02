11-year-old choked at skate park

Police are looking for information about an assault of a boy at a South Golden Beach skate park this week.

POLICE are calling for information after an 11-year-old was assaulted at South Golden Beach Skate Park.

About 5pm on june 27, a boy was at the skate park, north of Brunswick Heads, when another young person asked to have a turn on the his skate board.

Police said: "when the victim asked for his skate board back the young person assaulted him by grabbing him around the neck and choking him".

"Eventually the victim was let go and he immediately reported the incident to his mother and Police.

"Police are conducting enquiries into the matter and request anyone with information about the assault to contact Police."



Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.