11-year-old actress hits the red carpet

YOUNG Ballina actress Jessi Robertson will be attending the Gold Coast Film Festival Closing Night and the world premiere of her latest film this Sunday.

The 11-year-old will experience the red carpet glamour at the premiere of her film Escape & Evasion, directed by Storm Ashwood and produced by production company Bronte Pictures.

Jessi plays Lizzy, the daughter of the lead character, Seth, played by Josh McConville (Home & Away).

The Film also stars Hugh Sheridan (Packed To The Rafters) and Firass Dirani (House Husbands), amongst others.

In the war drama film, after his men are killed in Burma, a lone soldier returns home in search of solace.

Hiding a dark secret and confronted by an unrelenting journalist, he's forced to face the ghosts of his past one last time.

In 2018, Jessi Robertson was flown to Melbourne to meet Paul Hogan for the upcoming film The Very Excellent Mr Dundee.

Jessi is represented locally by Talent By Theresa, a local talent management business in Northern NSW.

She is represented internationally by Karen Kay Management in New Zealand.

Jessi is school captain at Southern Cross School in Ballina and recently won the Age Swimming Championship and Cross Country Championship for the school.