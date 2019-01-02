11-year emergency for brave little girl

Andrew and daughter Paige Humphreys in a sunflower field outside Casino, before her life-saving operation (above left, pictured with mum Victoria) in the US.

Andrew and daughter Paige Humphreys in a sunflower field outside Casino, before her life-saving operation (above left, pictured with mum Victoria) in the US. Susanna Freymark

PAIGE Humphreys turns 12 in March. For every year of her young life, her father has been fighting for his daughter's health.

Tough journey

Andrew Humphreys is exhausted. His wife, Victoria and three other children, have spent a lifetime focused on Paige's life-threatening liver condition.

In May, they returned from Chicago where Dr Superina performed specialist surgery on Paige's liver blockage and portal hypertension.

"Paige could have died from a bleed from her oesophagus or stomach,” Dr Superina said.

The trip preceded more than a year of fundraising in the Coraki, Casino and Lismore communities.

Supporting Paige

Paige has featured on the front page of The Northern Star's sister paper, the Richmond River Express Examiner, twice.

Her journey to wellness has been keenly followed by the community and the Casino and Australian Lions Clubs who donated $60,000.

"They saved my daughter's life,” Mr Humphreys said.

Back home

Paige is back home at Bora Ridge and looks well. She is taller and older and starting high school soon.

"The dramatic stuff is over,” Mr Humphreys said, referring to the bleeds Paige would have on a regular basis resulting in rescue helicopter airlifts.

"Paige's stamina, endurance and blood counts are better.”

But the struggle isn't over.

Not for Paige. And not for her family.

Paige will need further ongoing procedures in Chicago, every three months for the next five years.

Backlash

On top of the financial stress to find money for these surgeries, Mr Humphreys has had abusive backlash from a minority of people.

"I've been spat at, abused and even king hit,” Mr Humphreys said about the accusations that the fundraising was all a scam.

His brow furrows and he rarely smiles. He keeps going despite the obstacles in front of him.

This is real

"The community support has been mind boggling but a few have accused us of making this up,” Mr Humphreys said.

Since the Melissa Quinn 'fake cancer mum' case, "Casino has been a deadzone,” in terms of fundraising, he said.

"Money raised for Paige has only been used for medical treatment, nothing else.

"Most money has been channelled through the Lions Club, so there is no chance we have access to it.”

Pollies unhelpful

The Australian Government has been zero help.

Mr Humphreys is angry at politicians such as Health Minister Greg Hunt, the doctors at Lismore Base Hospital and at the people who dare to judge him.

"Paige has narrowly avoided a heart, liver and double lung transplant, for what started as a simple, treatable bellybutton infection in hospital at birth,” he said.

11 year emergency

The documentary Mr Humphreys is putting together is called Eleven Year Emergency and he hopes a show like Australian Story or Four Corners will screen Paige's story.

Lawyers are working pro-bono for a case against Lismore Base Hospital for misdiagnosis of Paige's condition as a baby and for negligence.

Mr Humphreys couldn't say more about the case at the moment but he believes it will be one of the biggest medical court cases Australia has seen.

In the meantime, his family needs to find money for Paige's next trip to the United States.