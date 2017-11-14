11 ways to avoid a shark encounter

WITH summer upon us, more and more people than ever will be hitting the water.
Shark Shield CEO Lindsay Lyon has some tips on how to avoid a shark encounter and stay safe this summer: "The increase of shark sightings and attacks along the eastern seaboard is very concerning.
"Ever-changing conditions, the presence of a nursery on the north coast and more people in the water, due to a hot summer, are all contributing factors.”
To decrease your chances of an unwanted shark encounter, Lyon recommends following these guidelines/practices:
- Stay out of the water at night, dawn, or dusk. Sharks are most active at these times and are well equipped to locate prey even when visibility is poor
- Don't wear high-contrast clothing or light reflecting jewellery. Sharks see contrast very well and light reflecting objects may appear to be fish scales.
- Swim, surf, or dive with other people. Sharks most often attack lone individuals.
- Swim in patrolled beaches if possible. Surf lifesavers look for sharks and will alert beach-goers if there is a sighting.
- Don't wander too far from shore. This will isolate you and decrease the likelihood of receiving any assistance.
- Don't enter the water if bleeding. Sharks have an excellent sense of smell and taste and can trace blood to its source.
- Avoid areas where animal, human, or fish waste enters the water. Sewage attracts baitfish, which in turn attracts sharks.
- Avoid murky waters, harbour entrances, channels, and steep drop-offs. Sharks frequently swim around these areas.
- Wear a Shark Shield safety product for water activities. These are the world's only scientifically proven electrical shark deterrent, nothing is more effective.
- If fish or turtles start to act frantically, leave the water. They may be behaving this way because there is a shark nearby.
- Refrain from excessive splashing, and if you are diving and are approached by a shark, stay as still as possible. Unpredictable movements can attract sharks and if you are diving and carrying fish, release the catch and carefully leave the area.