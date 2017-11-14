Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

11 ways to avoid a shark encounter

There are some simple things you can do to avoid an encounter with a shark.
There are some simple things you can do to avoid an encounter with a shark.

WITH summer upon us, more and more people than ever will be hitting the water.

Shark Shield CEO Lindsay Lyon has some tips on how to avoid a shark encounter and stay safe this summer: "The increase of shark sightings and attacks along the eastern seaboard is very concerning.

"Ever-changing conditions, the presence of a nursery on the north coast and more people in the water, due to a hot summer, are all contributing factors.”

To decrease your chances of an unwanted shark encounter, Lyon recommends following these guidelines/practices:

  • Stay out of the water at night, dawn, or dusk. Sharks are most active at these times and are well equipped to locate prey even when visibility is poor
  • Don't wear high-contrast clothing or light reflecting jewellery. Sharks see contrast very well and light reflecting objects may appear to be fish scales.
  • Swim, surf, or dive with other people. Sharks most often attack lone individuals.
  • Swim in patrolled beaches if possible. Surf lifesavers look for sharks and will alert beach-goers if there is a sighting.
  • Don't wander too far from shore. This will isolate you and decrease the likelihood of receiving any assistance.
  • Don't enter the water if bleeding. Sharks have an excellent sense of smell and taste and can trace blood to its source.
  • Avoid areas where animal, human, or fish waste enters the water. Sewage attracts baitfish, which in turn attracts sharks.
  • Avoid murky waters, harbour entrances, channels, and steep drop-offs. Sharks frequently swim around these areas.
  • Wear a Shark Shield safety product for water activities. These are the world's only scientifically proven electrical shark deterrent, nothing is more effective.
  • If fish or turtles start to act frantically, leave the water. They may be behaving this way because there is a shark nearby.
  • Refrain from excessive splashing, and if you are diving and are approached by a shark, stay as still as possible. Unpredictable movements can attract sharks and if you are diving and carrying fish, release the catch and carefully leave the area.

Topics:  northern rivers environment ocean shark encounter shark shield

Lismore Northern Star
Mysterious sea creature eats bluebottles, floats upside down

Mysterious sea creature eats bluebottles, floats upside down

What is this "blue dragon” that washed up on a Ballina beach this week, and is it dangerous?

Kevin Hogan is a born-and-bred Aussie

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan pats a koala at the official opening of the Friends of Koala's new Burribi Education and Administration Centre.

'I will provide birth certificates': Hogan

Hemp food industry could lead to 'jobs, jobs, jobs'

PRODUCTS GALORE: Vitahemp Australia founder Andrew Kavasilas believes we will see the industry grow strength to strength now that it is legal to consume as a food.

Find out what hemp foods are now available for legal consumption

$2653: That's how much we spend on bills every month

BILL SHOCK: Don't let bills send you into a financial frenzy.

Are you overwhelmed by your bills? You're not alone

Local Partners