11 ways to avoid a shark encounter

There are some simple things you can do to avoid an encounter with a shark.

WITH summer upon us, more and more people than ever will be hitting the water.

Shark Shield CEO Lindsay Lyon has some tips on how to avoid a shark encounter and stay safe this summer: "The increase of shark sightings and attacks along the eastern seaboard is very concerning.

"Ever-changing conditions, the presence of a nursery on the north coast and more people in the water, due to a hot summer, are all contributing factors.”

To decrease your chances of an unwanted shark encounter, Lyon recommends following these guidelines/practices: