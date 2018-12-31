11 ways to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Northern Rivers

1. Alstonville Family Festival: This family friendly event kicks off at 5pm at the Alstonville Showground. There will be lots of fun activities, plenty of great rides, kids character shows, food stalls and live music. The night will end with fireworks at 9.30pm. Please note this is an alcohol-free event.

2. Falls Festival Byron Bay: This music and arts festival will be held in Byron Bay for the sixth time. With capacity for 25,000 music lovers, 11 Northern Rivers acts will be performing along with headliners such as Anderson .Paak, Dizee Rascal and Toto. The new 'La Henge' arts precinct has been curated by local artist Andy Mac and will include a cardboard replica Stonehenge and a Howl & Moan stage dedicated to local bands. At North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, from Monday, December 31, until January 2, 2019. Tickets still available. For details visit fallsfestival.com.

3. Soul Street in Byron Bay: Soul Street is Byron Bay's Years Eve family-friendly street party. With Jonson St closed off, it becomes the colourful hub of this interactive town gathering. From 4pm to midnight, the community will gather to see out the old year and bring in the new one as they celebrate the magic of the Byron community. There will be cabaret, music, dance, kids play zones, comedy, food stalls, DJs, henna, tarot, circus and more. At Jonson St and Railway park on Monday, December 31, from 4pm. Free event.

4. Tropical Fruits 'Shine' New Year's Festival in Lismore: The Tropical Fruits' LGBTIQ New Year's Festival is a four-day celebration held in Lismore, the shimmering heart of the Rainbow Region on the land of the Bundjalung people. The New Year's Eve Party and the New Year's Day Recovery Party are held at the retro-chic Lismore Showgrounds, lovingly transformed by hundreds of volunteers into a sparkling new renaissance of our own unique LGBTIQ culture. New Year's Eve Party on Monday, December 31, 8pm - 6am. Pool Party: Tuesday January 1, 10am - 4pm. Recovery Party: Tuesday, Jan 1, 4pm - 1.30am.

5. Housie Tent in Brunswick Heads: A family attraction since 1955, the Housie Tent in Brunswick Heads is a free family activity. The main objective of the game is to mark off numbers that have been called to accomplish a winning pattern. The difference between Housie and bingo is in the arrangement of numbers in the card. In Housie, there are three rows and nine columns, whereas Bingo cards are 5x5s. At Banner Park, Brunswick Heads, on now daily until January 20, 2019. Daily from 7pm to 10pm. Free event.

6. Foam party, Mary G's, Lismore: Bring your fli-flops and get semi-submerged in a sea of bubbles at this 18+ event at Mary G's. For more information phone 6622 2924 or visit www.marygs.com.au

7. Bush dance at the Tintenbar Hall: Come along for a night of fine music and fun dancing - including old time bush dances. Adults $10 Kids $2. Family of four $20. Pay entry on the night, but Bev's Indian banquet must be booked. It starts at 5:30pm with music by Thrillbilly Stomp duo, a mandolin and accordion duo.

8. NYE Spectacular at Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Starting at 7:30pm, this will be an entertainment spectacular with Spin Duo; Paul Mulqueen and Simone Cutting. The show will present "Solitary Man' the Neil Diamond Experience as well as blockbuster movie and show hits. Dinner from 7.30pm and Show 8pm. Tickets $49.

9. New Year's Eve under the stars with Sebastian Winter: A night of glorious piano played by a passionate prodigy, along with a fine dining buffet experience for a special, sophisticated, chilled out New Year's evening entertainment. From 7pm at the Nimbin Bush Theatre, entry by donation.

10. Shipwrecked party at the Alstonville Plateau Sports Club: Sail away and enjoy delicious culinary delights whilst aboard the HMS Plateau Sports. Get on board and party to the sounds of the Rochelle Lees Band. Prizes for the most creative costume on the night. This is a free event.

11. Sing in the new year at the Nimbin Hotel: Come down to the Nimbin Hotel for New Years eve for a night of Karaoke run by B&D Karaoke with a huge range of music and a great MC to host all night! 7pm. Free event.

(Sources: Discover Ballina and Visit Lismore. To add an event to this listing before 3pm on Monday, December 31, email news@northernstar.com.au)