A man was allegedly almost 11 times over the limit for a disqualified driver when he was pulled over by Ballina police.
11 times over the limit with schooner of beer in his car

5th Mar 2019 8:54 AM
A BALLINA driver will face court after he was pulled over by police and allegedly returned a roadside breath test that was almost 11 times over the limit for a disqualified driver.

Richmond Highway Patrol will allege that on Saturday night they were performing roadside breath testing at West Ballina.

A car driven by a 49-year-old Ballina man tried to avoid testing but was stopped by police soon after.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the man told police that he did not have a licence and was 'over the limit'.

"Police noted that he had a schooner of beer in the centre console of his car," he said.

"After providing a positive roadside alcohol test he was taken to a roadside breath testing station.

"Checks on his P1 licence revealed that he is disqualified until 2023.

"He then provided a reading almost 11 times over the legal limit for a disqualified driver (being .02)."

The 49 year old will face Ballina Local Court in April on charges of high range drink driving (second-plus offence) and driving while disqualified (second-plus offence).

ballina drink driving northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

