11 things to do this week

SECOND HAND: Denis Juelicher and Juan Cosygan at last year's Second Hand Saturday. They are pictured here with the North East Waste Wipe out Waste crew.

1. Second Hand Saturday: Second Hand Saturday is on September 22. From mass car boot sales to fundraising events, you can expect to find hundreds of garage sales in Tweed, Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Kyogle, Richmond Valley and the Clarence Valley. If you miss the first Second Hand Saturday event, there's time to do it all again the following Saturday, September 29, with sellers who have registered two garage sale days. Check the Second Hand Saturday Facebook page and or visit secondhandsaturday.com.au.

2. Nimbin Show: THE Nimbin Country Show had its beginnings in 1919 and is the first show in the North Coast show circuit. The show is a traditional style agricultural show with horses, cattle, poultry, dog trials, arts, crafts, fruits, vegetables and horticulture. There is also plenty of children's activities including Saturday's Guinea Pig Pet Show and on Sunday the Children's Pet Show, Novice Whip Cracking and Jacko Kevan's Memorial Talent Quest. At the Nimbin A&I Showground, 37 Cecil Street, Nimbin, this weekend from 9am-5pm.

3. Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run: Join the colour craze that's sweeping the nation. The run is all about being outside, having fun with friends and family and getting plastered in colour. The course is a three-kilometre all terrain cross country starting at the oval and winding through the hills of St. John's College, Woodlawn, getting doused with colour along the way. This event is for all ages and fitness levels, from first time runners to seasoned athletes. Enter individually or as a team. Everyone is welcome. At 203 Woodlawn Rd, Woodlawn, this Sunday from 8am.

4. Larry's Laugh Lounge in Alstonville: Laugh out loud at the first comedy night hosted by MC Vanessa Larry Mitchell, along with local comedians. The winner comedian of the evening will be voted by the audience. At Plateau Sports Club, 10-14 Deegan Dr, Alstonville, this Saturday from 8pm.

5. Charity Golf Day in Casino: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter will host a Charity Golf Day at Casino Golf Club on Sunday. One round of golf will assist in the rescue of lives in our region, raising funds for three local charities: Tabulam SES, Casino Rescue Squad and the Rescue Helicopter Service. The Charity Golf Day is an 18-hole four-person Ambrose format with a 9.30am shotgun tee off and includes novelty holes, massive raffle and players' barbecue. Cost for adults is $30 and children $15.

6. Hockey Men's Masters Australian Championships in Lismore and Ballina: This is an annual event held since the early 1980s. Players compete in age groups ranging from over 35 to over 75 with more than 300 games played across 16 days. More than 1,800 participants will make their way to the Northern Rivers for the Men's Masters Australian Championships. Some of the matches will be played in Goonellabah, with the rest to be played in Ballina. At the Ballina Hockey Club & Turf Complex, Bentick St, Ballina, and 202 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah, from this weekend.

7. Wardell & District Funraiser for Farmers: Wardell will be enjoying live music, Aussie tucker, a monster raffle and charity auction. Live music by Toke from 4pm and Jarrod Hickling from 7pm. At Wardell on the River Hotel, 59 Richmond St, Wardell, this Saturday from 4pm.

8. Sydney Comedy Festival Roadshow: The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase will feature comedians Nikki Britton (MC), Northern Ireland's Micky Bartlett, Canada's Ron Josol, Canberra's Chris Ryan, the king of deadpan John Cruckshank and the unpredictable Shayne Hunter. At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore this Saturday from 8pm.

9. Bangalow Designers Market 2018: This family-friendly event will showcase innovation in local fashion, arts and crafts, food and music. At Bangalow Public School, Statiosn St, bangalow, this Saturday from 8am.

10. Politics in the Pub in Mullumbimby: WHAT can be done to restore Australia's standing in the world as far as human rights are concerned? GetUp's Director of Human Rights, Shen Narayanasamy, and the director of the Green Institute, Tim Hollo, will turn their minds to such matters at the next Politics in the Pub. At the Courthouse Hotel, Mullumbimby, organised by the Ngara Institute, on Wednesday, September 26, from 6.30pm.

11. World Premiere of NORPA's Wildskin in Lismore: Eva believes the only way to mend her broken life is to go solo on the road. Lost, alone and under-prepared, she soon finds herself breaking rules and embracing danger. Wildskin showcases an all-female ensemble of riotous physical performers. From the makers of our sell-out shows Railway Wonderland and Dreamland. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, from Friday, September 28, 7.30pm.