11 things for the kids to do this week

1. The Box Show in Byron Bay: In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways. This show follows four characters during their daily activities in a world made of cardboard boxes and junk. At the Byron Bay Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 2pm. $30.

2. The Biggest Little Magicians in Brunswick Heads: The Biggest Little Magicians are made up of three siblings: Yuvisun, Bob and Diamond, ages 14, 12 and 9, and they're back with a January residency at the Brunswick Picture House following a sell-out of their debut show last year. Featuring a mixture of classic and new tricks that have never been seen on stage before, you can expect to be wowed by these future superstar magicians. A few parts drama, with a very healthy dose of comedy and humour, and 100% fun. Check out these little local heroes. At Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday, from 12 noon.

3. Bunnings Arts and Crafts Workshops in Ballina: Looking for something to keep the kids occupied these holidays? Bunnings have fun arts and craft activities to keep them happy. Every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Thursdays from 10am to 12pm. Also Tuesdays throughout January 10am to 12pm. At Ballina Bunnings, Horizon Dr, Ballina.

4. Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Camps: Activities and games to keep the children busy, aged 7 to 12, while they learn new skills and make lifelong friends. Kids will have the chance to take part in plenty of fun seasonal activities which may include flying fox, high ropes, rock climbing, raft building, sailing, swimming, archery, beach games, dance, fencing, tennis, cooking, orienteering and bush walking. At Lake Ainsworth Sport & Recreation Centre, Pacific Parade, Lennox Head, from Monday, January 7, to Wednesday, January 9. Lunch, morning and afternoon fruit included.

5. The Farm Beneficial Bugs Workshop in Byron Bay: Children will learn about beneficial bugs and just how important they are for our eco-system. Organisers will list what types of plants and parts of plants attract certain bugs. Children will go into the garden to watch the little bugs hard at work and investigate why companion planting helps our garden to grow without pesticides. For kids aged 4 to 12. At The Farm, Byron Bay, on Monday, January 7, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

6. Circus Arts Holiday Fun in Byron Bay: Leave the kids with Circus Arts for a half or full day to learn exciting new skills such as trapeze, tight wire, juggling, mini tramp, silks, hula hoops and more. Half day morning from 9.30am to 12pm. Half day afternoon from 2pm to 4.30pm, or full days. Full day program includes morning and afternoon tea, arts and crafts and balloon bending workshop. At 17 Centennial Ct, Byron Bay, on Monday, January 7.

7. Sand Wizard in Ballina: Take the kids along to Ballina Fair between 10-4pm for some sand picture creations. Enjoy educational fun, creative times, great fun with friends, and a fantastic finished product. First picture is free, laminating is $1. At Ballina Fair Shopping Centre, cnr Kerr & Fox St, Ballina, this Monday, January 7, from 10am to 4pm.

8. Bingo and face painting in Lennox Head: Club Lennox will be holding Monday Funday, an action packed afternoon for children. There will be kids' bingo at $2 per child from 1pm to 3pm with prizes to be won, then free face painting from 3pm to 5pm, and a kids zone from 5pm to 7pm. At Club lennox, 10 Stewart St, Lennox Head, on Monday, January 7.

9. Kids summer fun and gymnastics in Lismore: Gymnastics fun along with art and craft, games, ninja warrior courses, kids cooking, dance, dress ups, theme days and more. Organised by North Coast Gymnastics. Sessions from two hours to full days, Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm on now until; January 25. At 9 Phyllis Street, South Lismore.

10. School Holiday Survival Skills Workshop: Children learn survival basics, and what they need to survive. They will also learn skills such as how to find and purify water, light fire with flint and steel and fire by friction (rubbing sticks), cook damper, shelter-making, camouflage and nature awareness. For kids aged 7-14 years. At 3 Wishes Farm, 3034 Kyogle Road, Kunghur, on Tuesday, January 8 from 9am to 3pm.

11. Belly Dance Classes in Lismore: Belly Dance is an age-appropriate and low-impact fitness activity that promotes self esteem, teamwork, musicality and fun. Shimmy Girls for ages 8 to 13 offers choreographies with opportunities to perform at local events and to progress through to teen bellyfunk at age 14. Most dances use props such as skirt, fan and veil. All props are provided. A swishy skirt and light top is all they need. 4.30pm - 5.30pm. At WildFox Studios, Level 3, 16 Carrington St, Lismore, on Friday, January 11, from 4.30pm.