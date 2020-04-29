11 new COVID-19 cases in NSW as death toll spikes

NSW has recorded 11 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - including one at a western Sydney childcare centre - as more than 5400 people were tested for the disease.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said a four-year-old child from the Bright Minds Academy in Cranebrook and two staff members from the Newmarch facility in Caddens are among 11 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 3,016.

The child attended the aged care facility for two days while infectious with the disease and parents with children at the centre are now being urged to contact management.

"The centre is now closed while further investigations and cleaning is undertaken and I would urge parents to keep in contact with that centre."

The new cases come as the state's death toll reached 41 after four people died in a 21-hour period at Anglicare's Newmarch House aged care facility.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also warned people against taking advantage of restrictions being relaxed this week, saying she has no issues with reinstating regulations if people break the rules.

CALLS TO REMAIN VIGILANT

Ms Berejiklian has called on more people to come forward for testing for COVID-19 as the government works to boost testing rates to 8000 a day.

Anyone with even the mildest symptoms or those who work with vulnerable groups should come forward for testing, she said.

Ms Berejiklian also issued a firm warning to people about the lifting of restrictions around visitations - reminding people they cannot leave the house unless it is for work or school, buying essential items, caring for others or medical needs.

Gladys Berejiklian issued a warning to people about the lifting of restrictions.

"This does not give you a licence to go beyond the rules," Ms Berejiklian said.

"The fact you can visit someone's household is an extension of the definition of care."

It comes after the government on Tuesday relaxed some of the rules around visitations with two adults - and children - allowed to visit vulnerable groups such as the elderly or those with mental illness.

While there are no restrictions on how far people could travel for visits, Ms Berejiklian reminded people to be prudent, saying "this is not a holiday".

NEWMARCH COMMUNICATION CONCERNS

Ms Berejiklian has escalated concerns about a "lack of communication" between residents at the Newmarch aged care home at the centre of a deadly outbreak to the Federal Government in a damning indictment of management at the centre.

It comes after the death toll at the centre rose to 11 with four residents dying in a 21-hour period and the number of new infections increasing every day.

Three women - aged 91, 90, and 89 - and another resident aged 93 died yesterday, chief health officer Kerry Chant said.

Staff members leaving the Anglicare Newmarch House in Caddens where a cluster of COVID-19 cases has broken out. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Ms Berejiklian said the Health Minister Brad Hazzard last night flagged serious concerns about management's poor communication with families of those residing at the infected home to Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck.

"I can't imagine how distressing that is … It would be devastating not to be able to contact them. We've made our concerns known to the federal minister," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those who succumbed to the disease and the families who are really worried about their loved ones. "

Originally published as 11 new COVID-19 cases in NSW as death toll spikes