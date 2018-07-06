11 multi-million dollar Coast mansions to envy over

THEY'RE the penthouses, breathtaking beachfront backyards and hinterland hideaways that are all catching the eye of the Sunshine Coast's top-shelf clientele.

Here are 11 of the Sunshine Coast's multi million-dollar listings that have just come onto the market.

27 Banksia Ave, Noosa Heads

27 Banksia Ave, Noosa Heads Contributed

Become infatuated with the beauty of a very private contemporary residence designed with sensitivity to the climate, season and the natural landscape, whilst offering the very best elements of both a tree-change and a sea-change.

This four-bedroom Noosa home is listed for $2.495 million.

1 Yinneburra Street, Yaroomba

Imagine walking out the back door and your backyard being the beach.

A four bedroom home of just one family for the past 32 years will go under the hammer later this month.

Itr is located in a quiet cul de sac surrounded by mullion-dollar neighbours.

379 Tunnel Ridge Road, Mooloolah Valley

379 Tunnel Ridge Road, Mooloolah Valley Contributed

A beautiful 60-acre property in the Sunshine Coast hinterland offering stunning views, scenery and privacy has come onto the market.

Only 20 minutes from the beach and a short drive to Mooloolah Village, the five-bedroom home presents an opportunity to live a rural lifestyle a rare and interesting prospect for anyone who loves the land.

120 Tunba Court Cooroy Mountain

It's a natural penthouse on top of the world, at Cooroy Mountain.

Cloud Ridge is a high-tech, high-class home that brings life balance, is available for more than $4.6 million.

It comes with six bedrooms on 40 acres.

290-330 Lake MacDonald Drive, Lake MacDonald

A spectacular property looking over Lake MacDonald on 25 acres is now available via application.

This property has the trifecta of views, the obvious being the lake but majestic Cooroy Mountain and the craggy face of Mt Tinbeerwah are enough to write home about on their own.

63 Shorehaven Drive, Noosa Waters

63 Shorehaven Drive, Noosa Waters Contributed

A $2.58 million house or land package has come onto the market in the prestigious Noosa Waters.

Ausmar Homes Custom Design has prepared a preliminary house plan design which can be modified to the buyer's requirements or the land itself is available for $1.78m.

1 Tristania Drive, Marcus Beach

1 Tristania Drive, Marcus Beach Contributed

A frontrow residence in an enviable position at Marcus Beach is on the market.

Located on a leafy 784sq m block in an absolute beachfront position framed by national parkland and with its own private path to the beach, this architect-designed home is truly the definitive luxury coastal haven.

33/2 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads

33/2 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads Contributed

One of only five penthouses at Noosa Crest Resort, this highly-sought after, north facing apartment takes in the panoramic Laguna bay and more.

Its corner and elevated position offers an amazing roof top entertaining space with a brand new spa the perfect private alfresco zone to relax and unwind.

It is listed for $2.3 million.

Lot 52 Marina View Drive The Quays, Pelican Waters

Lot 52 Marina View Drive The Quays, Pelican Waters Contributed

The perfect block sitting opposite the brand new Marina and Waterfront Town Centre at Pelican Waters.

The five bed, five bath house is listed for $1.505m.

65 Neerim Drive, Mooloolaba

65 Neerim Drive, Mooloolaba Contribited

An investment opportunity awaits at Mooloolaba.

Ten studio apartments just walking distance to the stunning Mooloolaba beach and surrounded by trendy cafes, restaurant and local shops.

64/65 Sixth Avenue, Maroochydore

64/65 Sixth Avenue, Maroochydore Contributed

This elegant tri-level penthouse in the vibrant Cotton Tree is now on the market.

It comes with unrivalled views, north facing and four bedrooms.