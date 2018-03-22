Menu
Richmond Valley Council, Casino.
Council News

$1.1 million worth of projects for Richmond Valley

JASMINE BURKE
by
22nd Mar 2018 4:00 AM

SIX projects in the pipeline for the Richmond Valley, totalling $1,166,603 million, were approved for grants during February this year.

Grants worth $903,403 for the projects were approved and the council received funding for two grants during last month totalling $609,560.

The council wasn't notified as being unsuccessful with any grant application and didn't apply for any new grants during February 2018.

Grants approved in February 2018:

  • Modern Catering and Amenities Block for Casino Showgrounds

Project Value (exc GST) $267,883

Grant Funding (exc GST) $267,883

  • Evans Head Tennis Clubhouse Construction and Fitout

Project Value (exc GST) $260,990

Grant Funding (exc GST) $101,990

Council Funding (exc GST) $159,000

  • Broadwater Outdoor Youth Space and Park Upgrade

Project Value (exc GST) $221,785

Grant Funding (exc GST) $131,785

Council Funding (exc GST) $ 90,000

  • Casino Civic Hall

Project Value (exc GST) $152,028

Grant Funding (exc GST) $152,028

  • 'Fit for Parks' - Outdoor Gyms for Crawford Square Casino and Evans Head Riverside

Project Value (exc GST) $201,926

Grant Funding (exc GST) $201,926

  • Improving Amenity: Casino's Community Playgroup Building

Project Value (exc GST) $61,991

Grant Funding (exc GST) $47,791

Council Funding (exc GST) $14,200

Council Grants

  • Enhancing Fish Highways, Riparian Restoration at the Junction of the Richmond and Wilsons Rivers, Coraki NSW (Stage 1).

Project Value (exc GST) $57,821

Grant Amount (exc GST) $19,966

Council/Other (exc GST) $37,855

Total Funds Received To Date $4,000

  • Financial Assistance Grant Scheme 2017/18

Project Value (exc GST) $4,790,987

Grant Funding (exc GST) $4,790,987

Date Received $605,560 received 16 February 2018 (General Purpose Component $411,487, Local Roads Component $194,073)

Total Funds Received To Date $4,185,426.75

