$1.1 million worth of projects for Richmond Valley
SIX projects in the pipeline for the Richmond Valley, totalling $1,166,603 million, were approved for grants during February this year.
Grants worth $903,403 for the projects were approved and the council received funding for two grants during last month totalling $609,560.
The council wasn't notified as being unsuccessful with any grant application and didn't apply for any new grants during February 2018.
Grants approved in February 2018:
- Modern Catering and Amenities Block for Casino Showgrounds
Project Value (exc GST) $267,883
Grant Funding (exc GST) $267,883
- Evans Head Tennis Clubhouse Construction and Fitout
Project Value (exc GST) $260,990
Grant Funding (exc GST) $101,990
Council Funding (exc GST) $159,000
- Broadwater Outdoor Youth Space and Park Upgrade
Project Value (exc GST) $221,785
Grant Funding (exc GST) $131,785
Council Funding (exc GST) $ 90,000
- Casino Civic Hall
Project Value (exc GST) $152,028
Grant Funding (exc GST) $152,028
- 'Fit for Parks' - Outdoor Gyms for Crawford Square Casino and Evans Head Riverside
Project Value (exc GST) $201,926
Grant Funding (exc GST) $201,926
- Improving Amenity: Casino's Community Playgroup Building
Project Value (exc GST) $61,991
Grant Funding (exc GST) $47,791
Council Funding (exc GST) $14,200
Council Grants
- Enhancing Fish Highways, Riparian Restoration at the Junction of the Richmond and Wilsons Rivers, Coraki NSW (Stage 1).
Project Value (exc GST) $57,821
Grant Amount (exc GST) $19,966
Council/Other (exc GST) $37,855
Total Funds Received To Date $4,000
- Financial Assistance Grant Scheme 2017/18
Project Value (exc GST) $4,790,987
Grant Funding (exc GST) $4,790,987
Date Received $605,560 received 16 February 2018 (General Purpose Component $411,487, Local Roads Component $194,073)
Total Funds Received To Date $4,185,426.75