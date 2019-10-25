$11 million project to help boost G'bah industrial precinct

An $11.7 million project could help foster the development of an industrial precinct at Goonellabah.

AN $11 MILLION project that will help open up industrial land in Goonellabah is now one step closer.

In February, Lismore City Council lodged a grant application with the State Government for the Lismore Employment Lands project.

"This project will remove a major impediment to bringing industrial land on line by providing new B-double road access to the existing industrial zoned land within Goonellabah and create access and structure to council-owned industrial land," a council report states.

"The work undertaken as part of this project will open up zoned industrial land to meet the ongoing demand for flood free land to support business growth."

The project, estimated at a cost of $11.7 million, requires a co-contribution from the council of 10 per cent, or $1.17 million.

At this month's council meeting, the councillors agreed to the co-contribution and to proceed with the application.

This project has been developed in two stages.

Stage 1 is for construction of about 210m of B-double standard road.

"This extension will open up 2.8 hectares of industrial land that cannot be currently accessed", the council report states.

"Stage 2 is for construction of the remaining unformed 580m of the Oliver Avenue link, a bridge over Tucki Tucki Creek, a roundabout at Oliver Avenue / Holland Street / Taylors Road, and an intersection upgrade at Ballina Road / Holland Street."

Both stages would cost $11.7 million.

In August, the State Government asked the council if it would consider funding25 per cent of the project or lodging a hardship application.

A hardship application was lodged in September.

Now that the council has approved a 10 per cent co-contribution, it is expected the hardship application will be approved and the funding application can move forward.

"This project aligns with the Lismore Growth Management Strategy and provides support to the anticipated increase in Lismore's population of close to 5900 people over 20 years," the council report states.

"The opportunity to fund the project is supported as it will improve traffic movements along the Bruxner Highway improving road safety, travel times and reliability as well as activate flood free industrial land.

"Upon completion, this infrastructure work will add value to local and regional industries and provide opportunities for increased local employment and industry diversification."