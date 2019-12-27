11 hits, 11 hook-ups, 11 tags in ‘golden day’ of fishing

The Evans Head Head fish aggregation device has been missing for over a week. Photo file.

The Evans Head Head fish aggregation device has been missing for over a week. Photo file.

SANTA brought much-needed clean air and clear water and that's plenty to get excited about.

There's relief from the dreaded cornflake weed and enough active hungry fish around to make for worthwhile holiday fishing.

The East Australian Current is kicking in strongly now, with water topping 27 degrees wide of the continental shelf and inshore coastal yo-yoing between 23 and 25, depending on wind direction.

There's been a great run of baby black marlin off the Gold Coast this week, with one crew recording a perfect 11 hits, 11 hook-ups and 11 tags in one golden day.

The new moon yesterday could slow down this hot bite for a bit but the fish are obviously out there and they'll get hungry again soon.

Local bottom fishing has also been worthwhile, with snapper, venus tuskfish, maori cod and pearl perch heading the menu.

These big morning tides, up around 1.9m, mean there isn't much sand on the beaches or in the rivers until around midday.

The strong tidal run is ideal for chasing down whiting or a feed of crabs, with blue swimmers in the lower Richmond at numbers unseen for almost 20 years.

Remember, crab traps are not permitted downstream of the Burns Point Ferry, all of North Creek and downstream of the Evans River bridge, while hoop or lift nets are banned from the Ballina Quays canals and the Prospect and Chickiba lakes at East Ballina.

Flathead are also in prime condition with school fish in the middle to upper reaches of all the rivers and bigger spawning fish around the river mouths.

It was sad to see a monster female flathead washed up dead on Airforce Beach at Evans Head this week. Close to 90cm, this fish was unmarked and an experienced breeding female.

Whether it died of old age or poor handling during catch and release is anyone's guess.

To ensure the successful release of any fish, it's essential to limit out-of-water exposure to 20 seconds at a time, handle with wet hands, use a soft net and prevent damage to slime and scales, support the fish's body at all times and minimise hook damage.

Fisheries tests have shown that there's a better than 90% chance of a flathead surviving if these simple guidelines are followed.

Passing FAD

THE EVANS Head fish aggregation device (FAD) is still missing, according to the DPI website.

It disappeared a week or so ago and is yet to be replaced, with Fisheries suggesting another will be reinstalled "in the New Year".

The Byron, Ballina and Yamba FADs are all in place and there could be some traps with fish-attracting headgear worth a try, along with any floating debris. Mahimahi are attracted to anything on the surface.

Do the right thing

COMPLIANCE officers from Fisheries and Maritime will be out and about in numbers over the next few weeks so do the right thing or pay for it.

Boat safely and make sure you have all your safety gear on board and up to date.

Children under 12 must wear a lifejacket on board at all times, solo adult boaters and all boating at night must wear lifejackets, as must everyone crossing a river bar.

Those boating offshore in vessels under 4.8m must also wear lifejackets at all times.

Remember, if you're over 18 and not a pension card holder or indigenous, you'll need a NSW recreational fishing licence, whichever state you come from. You can pick up one from any tackle store or online at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au.

You don't need a licence to supervise under-18s who are fishing but the moment you pick up their rod and start fishing yourself, you must be able to produce a current licence.

For bag and size limits, gear restrictions and local regulations, pick up a NSW Saltwater Guide when you buy your licence or download one at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au.

Marine park win

FISHOS in the Batemans Marine Park had a pre-Christmas win when some fishing bans were lifted within the park.

Catch and release fishing is now permitted in Brou Lake South, while the rich kingfish grounds south and east of Montague Island have been opened to line, spear, trap and net.

Fishing will be restricted (no wire, no bait, no anchoring) to protect grey nurse sharks between November 1 and April 30 each year.

Areas of Wagonga Inlet and Nangudga Lake will now be opened for recreational fishing activities.