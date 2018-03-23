11 fantastic things to do this weekend

1. Beauty and the Beast ballet in Byron Bay: An Australian premiere of the full length ballet version of The Beauty and the Beast has never before been staged by an Australian ballet company, until now. The Victorian State Ballet are delighted to perform the work in Byron Bay as its premiere season in Australia. Principal dancers in the talented cast include Rebekah Petty playing the Enchantress and the Wardrobe, Sean Williams as Lumiere, William Douglas as The Beast, Elise Jacques as Belle, Robyn Begg as The Rose, and Cieren Edinger as Gaston. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday, 2pm and 7.30pm.

2. Peepshow by Circa in Lismore: Escape into the world of Peepshow, a thrilling new creation that infuses world-class contemporary circus with the nostalgia of bygone eras. Explosive and lyrical, watch as Peepshow delights your eyes with dynamic group acrobatics, astonishing solo acts and tantalising duets that describe a world that's at once sensual and playful. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Saturday, 7.30pm, as part of the NORPA Season 2018.

3. Vox Caldera in Bangalow: Magnificat is the name of the show Vox Caldera and Nicholas Routley have prepared for this weekend. The Magnificat (Latin for "(My soul) magnifies (the Lord)”) is a canticle, also known as the Song of Mary, is the text of the canticle is taken directly from the Gospel of Luke (1:46-55) where it is spoken by Mary upon the occasion of her visitation to her cousin Elizabeth. For this performance, Hamsa Arnold will be playing the organ and Eleanor Streatfeild on cello. At the Bangalow A&I Hall this Saturday from 4pm. $25.

4. Daggiest Shirt Walk in Ballina: The fourth annual Daggiest Shirt walk honouring the late Helen 'Chicky' Poulos will be held in Ballina this Saturday. The annual walk is organised by Jenny Seymour, a friend of the late Ms Poulos who was a teacher at Ballina High School. The daggy shirt theme comes from Ms Poulos' liking for a daggy shirt on her regular walks with the group, the Ballina Babblers. The walk honouring her memory will take in Ms Poulos' favourite route of North Wall and other paths. Last year, the walk raised $720 for the Ballina Hospital Auxiliary and $600 to the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club. The walk will start at the Ballina surf club at 8am (registration opens at 7am) and the route is about 6.5km. Entry costs $10 for adults, which will be donated to the two charities.

5. Journeys of Hope Art Exhibition in Lismore: The Serpentine Community Gallery presents the Interrelate Royal Commission community-based support service art exhibition Journeys of Hope. In 2013, Interrelate was funded to provide the Royal Commission community-based support services to survivors of child sexual abuse and their families, as well as witnesses and employees of institutions and organisations where abuse took place. Since the program's inception, Interrelate has supported more than 1,000 clients affected by the Royal Commission. The works displayed are the creative outcome of clients' unique and personal ways of expressing their feelings and making meaning of their journeys. At the Serpentine Community Gallery, 17 Bridge St, North Lismore, open now until April 4. Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm: Saturdays, 10am-2pm. Free.

6. The Lismore Memorial Baths 90th birthday: The Lismore Memorial Baths has stood proudly in Lismore for just shy of a century and will celebrate its 90th birthday this March. As the name suggests, the Lismore Memorial Baths was originally built as a monument, honouring the lives of 200 men who lost their lives in WWI. The Lismore Memorial Baths' 90th birthday will be celebrated with a family fun day on Sunday, 25 March. Entry will be $3 for everyone on the day and there will be a $2 sausage sizzle, inflatable fun and birthday cake. There will also be prizes for the best dressed green and gold Aussie-themed outfits in support of athletes attending the Commonwealth Games in April.

7. Horse racing in Casino: Enjoy all the action at the Casino Racecourse as the Casino Racing Club hosts one of their events this Saturday from 11am, featuring six races. Giddy up in your best and enjoy a day in the field. The races will be complemented by full TAB facilities on course, plus bar and food outlets. $10 entry fee. For more information visit casinoracingclub.com.au.

8. Kangaroo: A Love - Hate Story in Brunswick Heads: This controversial documentary questions whether Australia is pushing the iconic kangaroo into extinction is coming to the area for two screenings and a Q&A with the film-makers. Kangaroo: A Love - Hate Story (2017) is a documentary by Michael and Kate McIntyre, who say the idea that kangaroo populations are healthy and that it is a pest are explored in the film and questioned by scientists. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, this Sundaymarch25,8pm.

9. Beats And Barefoot Bowls in Lismore: Beats & Barefoot Bowls is a day out full of family fun. There is a BBQ snack included, raffles and musicfrom DJs Jim-E and Hayley Melhuish. Take your mates, your families, and try your hand at lawn bowls. No experience necessary. At Lismore City Bowling Club, Spinks Park, Lismore, this Sunday from 3pm. $10.

10. Music Muster in Casino: A day of entertainment and community enjoyment has been promised by organisers of the Days Machinery Music Muster 2018. The music line-up includes Mike's Minstrels, Jeff Gibson, Watling & Bates (pictured), The Linelockers and The Windara Workers. There will be market stalls, a children's playground and maze, snacks and drinks. At Windara Nursery, 253 Sextonville Rd, Casino, this Sunday from midday. $15. Licensed event.

11. Loving Vincent in Lismore: France, Summer 1891. Armand Roulin (Douglas Booth), a feckless and directionless young man, is given a letter by his father, Postman Joseph Roulin (Chris O'Dowd), to hand-deliver to Paris. He is to deliver it to the brother of his father's friend Vincent van Gogh who died a year earlier. Nominated to an Oscar 2018 for Best Animated Feature, this film is the first hand-painted animated film ever completed. At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm, and Wednesday, March 28, 6.30pm. $15.