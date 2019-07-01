11 fantastic things to do this week

DEADLY: Aliarnah Williams with her aunty Eileen Bolt at NAIDOC Week 2018 in Lismore.

1. Friends of The Gallery Morning Tea in Lismore:

At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Tuesday from 10.30am.

Join the Friends of the Gallery for Morning Tea the first Tuesday of every month. Meet with like-minded people and be inspired by talks, films, interviews with artists and more. Each morning tea will feature a guest speaker. Become a friend if you are not already.

2. NAIDOC Celebration Day in Lismore:

At Lismore Showground, 116 Alexandra Parade, North Lismore, this Thursday from 10am to 2pm.

Come along and celebrate 'Voice, Treaty and Truth' at NAIDOC Celebration Day.

The day includes a welcome to country, information stalls, games, face painting, food stalls, music and more. Everyone is invited to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

3. Soup and Sweets Day in Casino:

At Windara, 253 Sextonville Road, Casino, this Thursday from 11am to 2.30pm.

Enjoy sweets and soup plus raffles. Windara is a disability enterprise that provides employment and training for people with disabilities. They run a retail and wholesale nursery plus a function and conference centre.

4. A World Of Dark Comedy Film Festival in Lismore:

At Star Court Theatre, Star Court Arcade, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Thursday and Friday from 6.30pm. 120 minutes.

A World of Dark Comedy creates a festival of crazy, bizarre and extraordinary tales by short film makers to present a world of the worst things that can happen in human interactions. It will be is the most fun you can have under the cover of darkness.

5. Toy Sleepover at Lismore Library:

At Lismore Library, 110 Magellan St, Lismore, this Friday from 4pm.

Children, rug-up in your winter PJs and bring a toy along for a special late storytime at Lismore Library. After storytime, they will tuck the toys in for a sleepover at the library with the library staff. The toys may get up to mischief overnight and the staff will be there with a camera. Pick your toy up the next day along with a book that your toy has chosen for you to borrow and a special bravery certificate for being so courageous, leaving your toy for the night. The sleepover is free and is aimed at preschool and stage 1 children. Older siblings are welcome to join in.

6. Airing Of The Quilts in Alstonville:

At Crawford House Museum, 10 Wardell Rd, Alstonville, on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

The annual Airing of the Quilts will feature work by quilters from the Alstonville Plateau and surrounding areas, Shiralee Stitches and Richmond Valley Woodcrafters. The theme for this year's quilting challenge is '2477'', the plateau's postcode. Entry is $7, including light refreshments, and children under 12 are free.

7. NAIDOC Debutante Ball in Lismore

At Lismore Workers Club, 231 Keen St, Lismore, this Saturday from 5pm. $60 per person.

Ghurrumbil Dreaming Indigenous Corporation is hosting a 2019 Youth NAIDOC Debutante Ball. This will be a great night showcasing our Indigenous youth locally and from surrounding communities. Tickets include a two-course meal and a celebratory cake. Music during the evening by The Jacks Band (AKA mangrove Jack) and special performance by Sione JNR & Coen. Guest speaker will be Cody Walker.

8. Lismore Vintage And Handmade Market:

At the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, 152 Keen St, Lismore, this Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Free entry.

A monthly outdoor vintage market where you can shop original vintage, antiques and retro fashion, homewares and collectables in the heart of Lismore.

9. Ballina Country Music Club:

At Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, this Sunday from 11am.

The club's aim is to provide a forum for any budding artist wishing to expand their musical and entertaining experience. The club also provides a venue, easily accessible to those wishing to hear live Country music.

Walk up artists allowed three songs and the day is open to all ages. Line dancing is always welcome.

10. Junior Nina Warrior at Evans Head:

At Evans Head Bowling Club, 2 Beech St, Evans Head, this Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.

Junior Ninja Warrior is back! Get ready for an afternoon of school holiday fun with the ultimate obstacle course. Who will be crowned champion?

11. The Knowledge Necessary to Know Peace and Happiness in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 4pm.

A public talk by Khentrul Lodro T'haye Rinpoche, teacher of Tibetan Buddhism.

External happiness is borrowed. Internal happiness belongs to us. Secret happiness is profound. Find out about these three types of happiness and what they mean for our lives. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Australian Seabird Rescue, a Ballina non-profit that rescues injured or fishing-gear entangled seabirds and sea turtles.