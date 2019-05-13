11 fantastic things to do this week

NORPA: Dreamland brings local history to life with site-specific work in Bangalow with Phil Blackman, Toni Scanlon and Katia Molino performing with Kirk Page (front).

1. Talk to your loved ones in Casino:

At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury Rd, Casino, tomorrow from 7.30pm.

Psychic medium Alicia Bickett invites you to get your friends and family together and come out to share some love and laughs with her. She offers audiences the chance to "talk with your loved ones in spirit... the ones you have lost...your future lovers and your future babies.”

2. Murwillumbah Arts Trail 2019:

Four days and nights of music, artists, architecture and feasting in Murwillumbah from Thursday to Sunday.

Four events will come together in Murwillumbah to create a unique visitor experience of Culture & Cuisine. Thursday will open at the Kinship Festival, Knox Park, followed with the opening of the MAT art galleries. Makers and Finders Market will create a vibrant mall in the main Street during the day showcasing local artisans, artists, buskers, street theatre and sculpture together with the best culinary experiences the Tweed has to offer. Tweed Food Fest will offer an evening experience of exquisite food, great entertainment and some of our finest hand-crafted local beverages.

Program and tickets from murwillumbahartstrail.com.au.

3. Lismore Battle of the Bands:

At the Lismore Workers Club, 231 Keen St, Lismore, this Friday from 6pm. $15.

Six more local bands will participate in Heat 2 to take away the cash prize or other honours. A ticket purchase gives you a chance to vote for the winner.

4. Lismore Gemfest 2019:

At Lismore Showground, Alexandra Parade, Lismore, this Saturday and Sunday from 3pm.

Gemfest is the biggest annual lapidary show in the country. Large numbers of traders with minerals, gems, fossils, jewellery, tools and equipment from all over the world. Displays and demonstrations, children's activities and catering on site. Price $5 Adults, $1 Children.

5. Peruvian Pachamanca in Brooklet:

At 36 Brooklet Rd, Newrybar, this Saturday from noon.

Pachamanca comes from the words in quechua (native language) 'pacha' meaning earth and 'manca' cooking pot. So it is basically an underground oven heated with hot rocks. There will be live music. To eat, there will be fresh fish ceviche and local mushrooms ceviche . Cheft will be cooking meats (lamb, pork and chicken) and veggies ( sweet potatoes, potatoes and corn ). BYO drinks, picnic mats and chairs.

6. Alstonville Fire and Rescue Open Day:

At Fire and Rescue NSW Station, 1 Mellis Circuit, Alstonville, this Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

The crew from FRNSW Alstonville Fire Station will be opening their doors to the public this weekend. Check out their fire truck and meet their crew. The event will include hose demonstrations, station tours, gift packs for the kids, fire safety information and a sausage sizzle.

7. Mullum at Night -Street Food & Live Music:

At Mullumbimby Leagues Club, Manns Rd, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 5pm to 9pm.

Gather your friends and family and head to the lush green grounds of the Mullum Leagues Club for a night of dancing to local legend Micka Scene on stage under the fairy lights. Grab a bite to eat from the bevy of delicious world food chefs at the pop up street food markets and a drink from the outdoor pop up bars. Gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options. Take a picnic rug. Camping available on site by booking . Free entry and parking on site.

8. Casino Beef Week Opening Ball:

At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday from 5.30pm.

The Opening Gala Ball officially kicks off NCMC Casino Beef Week. The ball will include presentations of all queen entrants and the crowning of the young woman who will represent the community for the coming 11 days during Beef Week and throughout the year. Live music by Rochelle Lees and the opportunity to taste the best produce that the Richmond Valley has to offer in a delicious dinner.

9. Lismore Symphony Orchestra's Dance:

At Southern Cross University, Military Road, this Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 2pm.

A program of music from Tchaikovsky, Kats-Chernin, Brahms, and many more. In this concert series, the orchestra fuses the mediums of music and dance, to stir the soul for both a visual and auditory display of movement and rhythm. The performances will feature the Pam Bellingham School of Dance during several numbers.

10. 2019 Australian Senior League Baseball Championship in Lismore:

At Albert Park, Keen St, Lismore, from Sunday to May 24, 8.30am to 5.30pm. Free event.

The championship will feature twelve Senior League teams from across Australia over a six day tournament.

11. Dreamland in Bangalow:

At the A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, from Wednesday to May 25, 7.30pm. Visit norpa.org.au for details.

A newbie wanting to hire the hall interrupts the ubiquitous late night committee meeting. A crash course in local history involves a number of axes and an unexpected lesson in the virtues of partner dancing. Transporting us through different waves of settlement, from the Big Scrub, to hippies and tree-changers, Dreamland explores how communities adapt to change and renew themselves. A new reboot of the 2016 hit show at Eureka Hall, adapted to Bangalow, by NORPA.