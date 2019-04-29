11 fantastic things to do this week

The Nimbin MardiGrass 2018 Cannabis Law Reform Rally and protest down the main street of Nimbin saw a large number of spectators watch the colourful and vibrant march.

1. Is Byron a Bubble? Debate in Mullumbimby:

At the Drill Hall Theatre, 4 Jubilee Ave, Mullumbimby, today from 7pm.

Join Byron Cavanbah and MullumMagic Toastmasters for a debate: Is the Byron Shire in a bubble? Two clubs come head to head in this entertaining evening to showcase the power of public speaking. They have a jam-packed night of prepared and impromptu speeches, audience interaction, and of course the dexterous debate. Tea and snacks provided. Gold coin donation at the door.

2. Slinging Plates in Byron Bay:

At 1 Porter St, Habitat, Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay, tomorrow from 6pm.

Peruvian chefs Andres and Franco will share the real soul food of Peru with vibrant dishes highlighting the variety of fresh produce available in the Northern Rivers. $10 / $20 plates and $10 glass of wine. Meat and vegan-friendly menu. A la carte menu also available. Event in conjunction with Harvest Food Festival.

3. Word Play Spoken Word Open Mic in Lismore:

At the Dusty Attic Music Lounge, 149 Woodlark St, Lismore, on Wednesday from 7pm.

A call to all poets and songwriters, stargazers and ponderers, writers and non-writers, from the romantic to the comedic, the inner-duck, dog or simple human. Whether you fancy yourself a wordsmith, a writer or a poet, visit the Dusty Attic on the first Wednesday of each month to share your own poetry, or some of your favourite words someone else has put together.

4. Comedy in Lismore:

At The Gollan Hotel, 73-84 Keen St, Lismore, this Thursday from 8pm. $10.

On tour and on their way to perform at Nimbin Mardigrass, Kyle Legacy, Marty Bright and Ruven Govender have agreed to perform their stand up at the Gollan. Vanessa Larry Mitchell will be back on stage too.

5. Nimbin Mardigrass 2019:

At various venues in Nimbin. Ticketed and free events. For details visit nimbinmardigrass.com.

The iconic cannabis law reform rally and gathering will be held from Friday to Sunday in Nimbin,

featuring community activities, live music, the Hemp Olympix, the Great Green Cabaret, the Pot Poets' Breakfast, Stoned Chess and more.

6. Brookfarm Long Table Orchard Breakfast:

At Brookfarm Orchard, 68 St Helena Rd, Mcleods Shoot, this Saturday from 8am.

Brookfarm invites residents and tourists to join the Brook family and Sarah Swan of 100 Mile Table at a very special long table breakfast at their farm. Breakfast will be abundant, local and delicious with some special surprises from Cape Byron Distillery. After breakfast, explore the farm on a guided walk through 30-year old regenerated rainforest and the sustainably-farmed macadamia orchard.

7. Byron Bay Craft Beer Festival:

At 61 Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 11am to 7pm.

At the 2019 Byron Bay Beer Festival you will sample a line-up of more than 20 of the finest breweries, distilleries and cider makers showcasing more than 80 craft beers, ciders, gins and thirst-quenchers. And don't forget the local food trucks that will be serving up the goods and live entertainment from local talent.

8. Sara Storer in Casino:

At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday from 7pm.

A winner of 21 Golden Guitars whose crisp observations of the Australian landscape and its people provide the solid foundation stone for her music. Audiences can expect to hear many of Sara's Golden Guitar winning songs as well as recent hits and a preview of some of the material from her upcoming album.

9. Tyalgum Ball:

At the Tyalgum Community Hall, Coolman St, Tyalgum, this Saturday from 8pm.

Join the fun and spectacle of a Tweed Valley country tradition at the Miss Tweed Ball Series 2019. This is the 48th year of the Tweed Ball Series run by the Tweed Combined Country Halls Association, a voluntary group that runs the series not-for-profit. The dances are mainly 'old time' with a few new vogue, a short set of rock'n'roll, and some old favourite line dances. The dress code is semi-formal, but many of the girls go formal.

10. Star Wars Party in Lismore:

At Mary G's, cnr Woodlark and Keen Sts, Lismore, this Saturday from 9.30pm. $15-$25.

Theres no need to travel to a galaxy far far away this May 4 because there is an 'imperial' load of fun to be had. Dress as your favourite Star Wars character, there will be prizes for best dressed. Live music in the front bar by The Insomniacs from 9.30pm.

11. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink in Billinudgel:

At The Billinudgel Hotel, 1 Wilfred St, Billinudgel, this Sunday from 2pm to 9.45pm.

This motnh's edition of the now traditional party will feature two international DJs: Phil Perry and Scott Pullen plus residents Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. All profits will go to local charity, the Women's Resource Service in Mullumbimby, supporting women affected by family and domestic violence in the Byron Shire. Sound by North Coast Events. Lighting by Tim Wild.