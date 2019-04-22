11 fantastic things to do this week

YOUNG TALENT: Kyla Smith, 11, Bonnie Smith, 12, and Shelby Willows, 11, from Waves Dance Studio getting ready to perform at Crankfest 2016 at Evans Head

1. 2040 doco screening in Byron Bay:

At Palace Cinemas, 108 Jonson St, Byron Bay, tomorrow from 6pm.

Join the regeneration. A special event screenings with award-winning Director Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film), for his thought provoking new film 2040, followed by a Q&A. Award-winning director Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film) embarks on a journey to explore what the future could look like by the year 2040 if we simply embraced the best solutions already available to us to improve our planet and shifted them rapidly into the mainstream.

2. Geopolitics And Climate Activism in Mullumbimby:

At The Courthouse Hotel, 31 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby, this Wednesday from 7pm.

Visiting Research Fellow and Lecturer in the School of Culture, History and Language, the College of Asia and the Pacific at ANU, Dr Adam Broinowski, traces climate activism developed in various stages of US empire. He suggests that by reducing demand and consumption of oil, we may also reduce one the major sources of military conflict. Organised by the Ngara Institute.

3. Menopause The Musical in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Wednesday from 7.30pm.

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flushes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more. This side-splitting musical parody set to classic tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles.

4. Trolls in Ballina:

At the Ballina RSL Club this Wednesday from 10am. Free.

Free kids movie, Trolls on the big screen, for Children 3-12. Parents must accompany their children at all time. Each child gets a free popper and popcorn, plus tea and coffee for the adults.

5. The Big Gig in Ballina:

At the Ballina RSL Club this Thursday from 7.30pm. Free.

The Big Gig is hosted by funny MC Mandy Nolan, with a lineup of hilarious comedians, present their world class comedy at the Ballina RSL on the last Thursday of every month. Free entry but only 18+

6. Lismore Eats:

At Lismore Showgrounds, 116 Alexandra Parade, North Lismore, this Friday from 4pm to 9pm.

This monthly food market features a rotating range of food vendors. Free entry, live music and on site parking.

7. Rous Unplugged:

At Rous Mill Community Hall, 25 Rous Mill Road, Rous Mill, this Friday from 7pm.

Every event is different at Rous Unplugged. Given that our region has a wealth of talent, this monthly showcase sees many wonderful acts and generous performers every time.

8. Crankfest Youth Festival in Evans Head:

At Main Beach Carpark, Evans Head, this Saturday from 7am to 5pm.

Crankfest Youth Festival is a celebration of youth culture and art! It's free for the whole community to enjoy. This family-friendly community event is hosted by The Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre Inc. A surf and a skate competitions will be happening from the morning. Visit crankfest.com.au for details.

9. Byron Shire Harmony Day in Mullumbimby:

At the Mullumbimby Civic Hall, 55 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 11am to 9pm.

Traditional dances from different countries, live music and food in a family-friendly environment.

10. Melbourne City Ballet in Byron Bay:

At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 1.30pm.

Two of Australia's leading Choreographers, Melbourne City Ballet's Michael Pappalardo (artistic director) and Brendan Bradshaw (artistic associate), pay homage to the well-known novel by Lewis Carroll, Alice In Wonderland, with this enchanting ballet complimented by one of Tchaikovsky's most famous scores. Alice In Wonderland tells the story of a young girl who is whisked away to a magical world of wonder. Falling through a rabbit hole she meets magical creatures both strange and mysterious on her adventure to find her way home.

11. Northern Rivers Food 2019 Harvest Festival:

The Festival provides locals and visitors with opportunities to visit local food producers, hear how their food is grown & sample fresh and beautifully prepared food prepared by renowned local chefs.

The 2019 Harvest Festival has expanded this year to twelve days featuring an opening event at Husk Distillers, North Tumbulgum, this Wednesday.

There will be an Autumn Harvest Fair at North Byron Parklands this Saturday. For details visit northernriversfood.org/harvest-festival/