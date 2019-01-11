11 fantastic things to do this week

1. Great Eastern Fly In in Evans Head: Fly the family over the beach and spot the dolphins at a joyride, feel the breeze in your hair, thrill seekers fly upside-down and, for that once in a life-time adventure, experience the raw power of a genuine Warbird. On land, enjoy the vintage, veteran, WWII military vehicles and more, plus the Aviation Museum, RPA/Drone flying, re-enactment groups, Rural Fire Service, children's activities, aviation stalls, model clubs and more. Shuttle bus to Evans Head town centre, beaches, local sites and off-site accommodation. At Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome this Saturday and Sunday . At 61 Memorial Airport Dr, Evans Head, this Saturday and Sunday. For details visit greateasternflyin.com.

2. North Coast Street Machines Annual Show in Ballina: North Coast Street Machines car club will celebrate their 29th annual Show-n-Shine at Ballina Rugby League Grounds in 2019. The gates will open for entrants at 7am and to be set up by 9am. There will be a variety of street machines, vintage and veteran cars, hot rods and special interest vehicles. There will be a lucky entrants' draw during the afternoon, a trade displays, food and refreshments and a wheel changing competition. At Bentick Street, Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, this Sunday from 9am.

3. Richmond River Cleanup in Ballina: Join not-for-profit Tangaroa Blue Foundation on the banks of the Richmond River. Help them kick off the new year with the first river clean-up and data collection activity for 2019. All equipment will be provided, they just need volunteers to wear enclosed shoes, bring sun/rain protection, and plenty of drinking water but please avoid bringing single-use plastic water bottles. With special guests Australian Seabird Rescue to talk all things bird and turtle and artist in residence Carolyn Cardinet to explain how she uses marine debris to make her art installations. At Missingham Park, Kingsford Smith Drive, Ballina, this Sunday from 8.30am.

4. Storm Boy advance screening in Lismore: Don't miss this advance screening of Storm Boy, a re-telling of Colin Thiele's classic Australian tale. Michael Kingley recounts to his granddaughter the story of how, as a boy, he rescued and raised an extraordinary orphaned pelican, Mr Percival. Based on the beloved book, Storm Boy is a timeless story of an unusual and unconditional friendship. Advance screening at Lismore BCC cinemas this Sunday from 10.30am. In cinemas from January 17.

5. Nearly Normal Nimbin doco screening: Nearly Normal Nimbin is a film doco trilogy that will be screened in its entirety in Nimbin on a big screen this weekend. A history of the town and its community, featuring many familiar faces and a deeper insight into how they came to be where they are now. Jeni Kendall and Paul Tait turned their skills in 1993 to documenting the life and lives of Nimbin. The trilogy explores Nimbin's alternative history. The cafe will be open for meals, treats and snacks. BYO. Rated M. At the The Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, this Saturday from 7.30pm. $10.

6. Waterslide Weekend in Ballina: Escape the heat and relax in style while the kids enjoy six hours of non-stop waterslide action. The event will feature two main waterslides, one junior slide for children under 10 and a sprinkler chill out zone. There will be an outdoor bar with cocktails and craft beer plus food specials all day. At Cherry Street Sports Club, 68 Cherry St, Ballina, Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 7pm.

7. Waterslide Day in Casino: Bring your family to a Sunday Funday in Casino this weekend, organised by Northern Rivers Jumping Castles. Waterslides, $2 barbecue lunch and icy poles. At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Sunday 2pm to 6pm.

8. Zorba Gypsy Festival in Mullumbimby: This gypsy music event will feature six-piece local band Shakshuka, Melbourne suo The Imprints, Wild Marmalade's Si Mullumby, Shai Shriki, Murray Kyle, Noam Blat, guitarist Dudi Shaul, belly dancers Rachel Myra (USA) and Yael Mahler (Israel), plus musicians Laura Targett and Olivia Rosebery. At Durrumbul Hall, Coopers Lane, Main Arm, this Saturday from 12pm to midnight.

9. Stranger than Fiction in Byron Bay: Stranger Than Fiction, a Science Stunt Show is the latest performance by Byron-based artist The Space Cowboy. The performer, holder of numerous Guinness World Records for his stunts and three-time winner of the Street Performance World Championship, puts this skills to the test in a string of experiments that push his mind, body and science to the limit. Sparks, arrows and chainsaws will fly and your heart may explode during this jaw dropping performance (PG). Featuring special guest and mad scientist Patrick Bath. At Circus Arts, 17 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay, Saturday 12.30pm and 6.30pm.

10. Roaring at the Rous Comedy in Lismore: Prepare for another night of laughter as Larry Laughs Loud returns with their monthly supply of hilarious local comedians, ready to make you laugh until your cheeks hurt. It's $6.50 burger night, so get in early to grab a feed and reserve a seat in the Greenery Room. At The Rous Hotel, 44 Keen St, Lismore, from 8pm. Free event.

11. Make Art Play in Lismore: Children and families are welcome to join the creative fun these school holidays. Bookings are required, spaces are limited, please contact the gallery. This is a free Lismore Regional Gallery public program but donations are accepted. At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural Street, Lismore, from 11am-1pm. Free.