11 fantastic things to do this week

1. Mullum Truck Show: Mullum's show is set to thrill this weekend at the 111th Mullumbimby Show and Truck Parade, which starts this Saturday at the Mullumbimby Showgrounds. This year's show iswill run from November 10-11, with the truck parade starting at 11am from the Manns Road Industrial Estate. Col MacDonald will be awarded a Royal Agricultural Societies of NSW Special Recognition Award for his many years of support and dedication to the Poultry Pavilion. Competition is expected to be tough in the Chincogan Store Tug O' War, a new event this year that will feature teams of four, young and old, representing community groups such as local sporting clubs, businesses and services competing in an almighty test of strength. There will also be a pet show on Sunday morning, with categories for largest to smallest, most interesting tail, most captivating fur coat, intriguing eyes and for the most unique pet and the best trick.

2. Tabulam Race Day: Enjoy country racing at its best with Tabulam Racing Club's Tabulam Race Day. The small rural village comes to life this Saturday with the five race card. Make your way to Tabulam Racecourse on Racecourse Rd. Gates open at 9am. Tickets are $15 adult, $10 concession.

3. Street Food and Craft Beer Festival in Lennox Head: The first Street Food and Craft Beer Festival will be held in Lennox Head this weekend. With live music by Jack Somerville Band, the event will offer drinks and food trucks by Stone and Wood, Seven Mile, Green Beacon, Square Keg, Black Hops, Coopers, Balter, Hawkesbury, The Welder's Dog and Taylors Wines. Take your own picnic blanket. Free entry. At Club Lennox, Stewart St, Lennox Head, this Sunday from 3pm.

4. Corndale Open Mic Night and Drought Fundraiser: The Corndale community will hold an Open Mic Night this Saturday to raise funds to support drought affected farmers and their families. The bill features an eclectic collection of local musicians such as Crocker and the Honeybee, Judd and Robyn, Timi and Suzette, Camp Davey Folk Group, The Bexhill Boys, John Trapp, Ewan James and Abe Stewart. The Corndale P&C will be offering a community barbecue BBQ and the Fox's Palace will be serving up Mexican food. Lismore businesses have donated some prizes to be raffled throughout the night. At Corndale Hall, 556 Corndale Rd, from 4 pm.

5. Lismore Symphony Orchestra's Reflections show: A special program of music from Ravel, Holst and Williams will be held by the Lismore Symphony Orchestra and the Combined Catholic Schools Choir will mark the centenary of the end of World War I. Called Reflections, the performances will be held at Whitebrook Theatre at SCU this Saturday 7.30pm and Sunday 2pm. Visit lismoresymphony.org.

6. Boy from Oz musical in Ballina: Ballina Players' production of the musical The Boy from Oz opens this weekend at the Players' Theatre in Swift St, Ballina. Brian Pamphilon stars as Australian music icon Peter Allen, as the musical traces his life. Tickets are available from the Players' website ballinaplayers.com.au. The production runs to December2, with evening and matinee performances.

7. Kerry O'Brien launches his memoir in Byron Bay: Journalist Kerry O'Brien is launching his memoir, coming out via Allen and Unwin. During his years at the ABC he interviewed Margaret Thatcher, Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, but also the likes of David Bowie and people who have changed the history of humanity, such as actor Robin Williams, neurologist and historian of science Oliver Sacks, British author John Le Carre and Chilean writer Isabel Allende. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday 6.30pm. Visit byronwritersfestival.com.

8. Latin Spin in Lismore: Spin is a program of pop-up dance nights at the Quad. This week, local group The Latin Dance Collective will showcase Latin rhythms such as salsa, bachata and cha cha cha. At the Lismore Quadrangle, corner Keen and Magellan Sts, Lismore, this Saturday from 7pm. Free.

9. Klimt and Schiele documentary in Byron Bay: This 90-minute film delves into the turn-of-the century Vienna art world, and allows audiences to tour through exhibitions of Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele's legendary work. Inspired by some of the many exhibitions that are about to open on the occasion of the centenary of the deaths of both artists, this must-see film event guides you through the halls of Albertina, Belvedere, Kunsthistorisches, Leopold, Freud and Wien Museums. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 3pm. $20.

10. The Vegetable Plot in Brunswick Heads: This award-winning live music band for kids has one mission: to get kids to fall in love with vegetables. Their philosophy is simple: making earthy, joyful music designed to appeal to adults as much as kids. More than just a bunch of singers and pickers, these funky soil brothers and sisters have been plucked from the ground by aliens from the planet Wambamboobaloo and sent back to earth on a mission of love and "peas”. So give peas a chance kids! At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads this Sunday from 2pm.

11. Mullumbimby Music Festival: Starting Thursday, November 15, with an opening gala, the the 11th Mullum Music Festival will be held across the township of Mullumbimby. Since 2008, the festival has evolved into one of the most successful boutique festivals in the country. This year's line up includes Bombino (Niger), Osaka Monaurail (Japan) Ben Otewell (UK), Mike Love (US), Saint Sister (Ireland)Kaiit (PNG), plus Australia's Gordi, Caiti Baker, Thando, Bobby Alu, The Mamas and more. No gates. No big headlines. No VIP areas. Basically a hassle-free festival. Artists and performers mingle, shows are held in halls, clubs and pubs rather than tents, and patrons become enmeshed in the spirit of a vibrant village. For details visit mullummusicfestival.com.