11 fantastic things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

1. Bangalow Show: A traditional agricultural show that engages the wider community is the signature o the Bangalow Show. This year's theme is 'chook', offering special events such as the Marathong and the Stockman Ironman (both scheduled for Saturday afternoon), plus the Henny Penny Olympics on Saturday from 11.30am, followed by the gumboot throwing competition and the poultry portrait event. There will also be an Aussie FMX display, campdraft, reptile show, working dogs trial, children's pet parade, bush poets and a fireworks finale. At the Bangalow Showgrounds. For details visit bangalowshow.com.au.

2. Mullum Music Festival: The 11th Mullum Music Festival will be held across the township of Mullumbimby this weekend. Since 2008, the festival has evolved into one of the most successful boutique festivals in the country. This year's line up includes Bombino (Niger), Osaka Monaurail (Japan) Ben Otewell (UK), Mike Love (US), Saint Sister (Ireland)Kaiit (PNG), plus Australia's Gordi, Caiti Baker, Thando, Bobby Alu, The Mamas and more. No gates. No big headlines. No VIP areas. Basically a hassle-free festival. Artists and performers mingle, shows are held in halls, clubs and pubs rather than tents, and patrons become enmeshed in the spirit of a vibrant village. For details visit mullummusicfestival.com.

3. Mega Country Music Drought Relief Fundraiser in Lismore: The Lismore City Lions Club will hold a country music drought relief in Lismore this weekend. The all-day event will be held at the Lismore Workers Club and will feature bush poets, comedians and music. The music line-up includes Tony Wagner, Rossana Ruddick, Check 2 band, Lex Kaye and David Reeve. Also on the line-up are artists Diane Coombs, Jeff Gibson, Clarrie Weller, Chris and Viv Boys, Brian Weir, Marge Graham, Ken Lindsay, Kylie Castle, Renee McAlpin, Brendan Smoother and Unumgar duo Watling and Bates. At the Lismore Workers Club this Sunday from 10am. $29.

4. Frock Club in Alstonville: Frock Club's Retrospective Fashion Show is a grand showing of all the fashion Frock Club has created and brought together from Crawford House Museum's archives and private collections. The fashion show will lead audiences through 'a life in clothes as it happened on the Alstonville Plateau - 1890 to 1960'. At Crawford House Museum, 10 Wardell Rd, Alstonville, this Saturday from 4pm. $20. Tickets via eventbrite.

5. Spin - Flamenco in Lismore: Spin is a curated dance program at The Dance Cycle, a custom made dance floor in the Quad. Every Saturday, established and emerging dance acts offer performances, interactive experiences and workshops. This week, Arte Gitana (Spanish for Gpysy Art) will offer a taste of Flamenco. The troupe has Mark Bromley on guitar, Meg Walker on vocals and Serena Joy with Kelly Houghton on the dance floor. At the Lismore Quadrangle, cnr Keen and Magellan Sts, Lismore, this Saturday from 7pm. Free.

6. Corndale Comedy: Comedian Jonathan Atherton is back at Corndale Hall for another show, featuring several rising stars in Australia's comedy scene. This time the headliner is Lindsay Webb, who is considered Australia's best crowd worker. The Corndale Comedy Night is on this Saturday, 7.30pm start. Cost is $30 per head, with intermission. Supper provided.

7. Remote Control Cars in Woodburn: Get your batteries ready for Woodburn's remote control car event. The local team is hosting this family-oriented bonanza this Sunday from 11am to 1pm. There will be races for all ages, and prizes for winners. As well as the racing, there will be music to stay entertained and a raffle. There will be a charging station for the cars, while you can also keep fuelled up with a barbecue and drinks. No petrol cars will be permitted. The event will be held on the tennis court at Woodburn Recreation Oval on Wagner St, Woodburn.

8. Radical Reels screen in Byron Bay: The most adrenaline-inducing mountain sport films from around the globe will thrill and inspire you with big-screen adventures when the Radical Reels Tour hits the Bay. Taking viewers on an adrenaline-powered journey with stomach-dropping kayak descents, the Radical Reels offers three hours of endorphin-inducing deep and steep fresh powder runs, mad-capped Arctic missions, climbing on the precipice of safety, and more. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Monday, November 19, from 7pm. $33.50.

9. Her Sound, Her Story screening in Lismore: Her Sound, Her Sory is a film about the personal experiences of women in the Australian music industry, featuring more than 45 artists spanning six decades. Its narrative brims with rage, strength, beauty and triumph: a powerful dialogue that extends beyond the music industry. A bold, extraordinarily honest account from some of our most talented artists, this documentary is the result of the collaboration between filmmakers Michelle Grace Hunder and Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore. At the Star Court Theatre, Star Court Arcade, 126 Molesworth St, in Lismore this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm, and Wednesday, November 21, at 6.30pm.

10. Mark Swivel's book launch and new party meeting in Mullumbimby: What started as a political satire show led to a book and also is now a political party. Together, the party, aims to be part of the wave of independents and new parties breaking the old oligopoly of #auspol. The book is called Making Australia Slightly Better Than Average Again. Swivel plans to run for the Senate in May 2019, but he expects the party to run more candidates. On Tuesday, November 20 at Mullum Ex-Services Club, Mark Swivel will have a party meeting at 6pm then a book launch at 7pm.

11. The Boy from Oz in Ballina: The Boy from Oz tells the story and features the music of Peter Allen. Don't miss this colourful show with all the pizzazz and the wonderful music that made Allen famous. Featuring Brian Pamphilon as Peter Allen and a children's choir performing I Still Call Australia Home. At the Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, until December 9. Visit ballinaplayers.com.au or book from Just Funkin Music, 124 River St, Ballina.