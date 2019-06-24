11 fantastic events not to miss this week

Byron Ballet will present two gala shows this week.

1. The Life And Times of Frida Kahlo screening in Byron Bay:

At Pighouse Flicks, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, this Tuesday from 6pm.

The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo is an intimate biography of a woman who gracefully balanced a private life of illness and pain, against a public persona that was flamboyant, irreverent and world-renowned. Kahlo was an eyewitness to a unique pairing of revolution and renaissance that defined the times in which she lived.

2. Dirty Dancing screening at retro Chicks at the Flicks:

At BCC Cinemas Lismore, Cnr Keen & Zadoc Sts, Lismore, this Wednesday from 7pm.

Get ready to have the time of your life at this month's Chicks At The Flicks event. They are going retro with a screening of Patrick Swayze's Dirty Dancing. Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances "Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle. Pre-film activities will commence from 6pm. Every ticket comes with a gift bag on the night.

3. Lismore Eats:

At Lismore Showground, 116 Alexandra Parade, North Lismore, this Friday from 4pm.

A monthly food market, featuring a rotating range of vendors. Tornado twisters, Thaimore, Margi Crepes and Byron Aromas Coffee are some of the vendors confirmed. Free entry, live music and on-site parking.

4. Fold, a Domestic Circus in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm.

Fold is a show that explores how relationships, grow more complex over time. It's relatable settings, everyday objects and common rituals transposed in to highly-skilled physical theatre. Everyday scenes are made memorable and familiar gestures are transformed in to acrobatics. Directed by Nimbin's Darcy Grant.

5. Days Machinery Hoedown and Family Bonfire in Casino:

At Windara, 253 Sextoville Rd, Casino, this Saturday from 4pm.

Time for some bootscootin' fun at the Days Machinery Hoedown and Family Bonfire at Windara.

Event kicks off at 4pm with performances by young talent Elyse Richards and Brielle Hughes-Flick, Angus Gibson, JJ Walters, Lea Walters, Kienon Greenlow and Molly Smith, presented under the guidance of their music tutor Cynthia Denton. Also on the bill are Watling & Bates. Other performers at the event will be Country rock outfit The Blue Dog Band, duo Sandra and Steve Hunphrys, Jaci Elliott, Diana Alvos, Max Maher and The Windara Workers.

6. The Greatest Showman screening at The Channon:

At The Channon Hall, this Saturday from 5.30pm.

The film on screen this time is The Greatest Showman (2017). Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, this is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Hosted by Starry Night Cinema Northern Rivers.

7. New Orleans Buffet in Lismore:

At Lismore Heights Sports Club, 181a High Street, Lismore, this Saturday from 6pm.

Sensational tastes from the Deep South of the USA. A themed dinner with large range of New Orleans dishes.

8. Bangalow Fashion Market:

At the A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, this Sunday from 9am to 2pm. Free entry.

Pick up some pre-loved or vintage fashion from local sellers. The markets normally offer more than 10,000 items. The Bangalow Fashion Market plays host to a huge collection of clothes, shoes and accessories.

9. Smoking' It Up Sunday in Ballina:

At Cherry Street Sports Club, 68 Cherry St, Ballina, this Sunday from 12 noon. Free entry.

Another cracking day of authentic low'n'slow smoked barbecue, cooked in-house on their Hark BBQ Offset Smokers. The menu will include New York Pastrami Beef Shorties, Cherry Smoked Pork Ribs and Wings Three Ways: pickle juice fried chicken with Jack cheese sauce, Habanero Fireball with buffalo sauce, or teriyaki with BBQ sauce.

10. Puppy Paw-ty at Mount Warning:

At Mavis' Kitchen, 64 Mount Warning Rd, Uki, this Sunday from 12 noon.

All four-legged friends are allowed to take their humans for a day of fun, food and music. Mavis' pop up food stalls, bar and coffee card, natural therapies for pets, furry family photography, obstacle course pet playground, live music, competitions for pets and humans, consult with veterinary professionals, and enjoy the doggy menu. Gold coin donation per person to benefit Animal Rescue. Take a picnic blanket, enjoy the views, the gardens and a great day out.

11. Byron Ballet Gala:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday at 1pm and 6pm, plus Sunday at 2.30pm.

Musician Gerard Dirie has created an original work called Threads for the Byron Ballet, to be featured in their upcoming contemporary performance. Threads will be featured alongside excerpts from the more traditional classical ballets, including Tchaiskovsky's Swan Lake and vivacious Spanish ballet Paquita. Principal dancers Michael Braun and Sean Williams return to the stage for this show, along Tahlia Downey.