11 fabulous things to do this week

1. So You Think You Can Interpretive Dance? in Lismore: Northern Rivers mistress of dark seductive powers, comedy MC and cabaret supremo, Mae Wilde, is to bring her signature Falls Festival event to Lismore: So You Think You Can Interpretive Dance? Wilde (aka local artist Ilona Harker) has been making Falls festival-goers at North Byron Parklands dance to pop tunes for some years. The contest, which looks for the most outrageous performances, will now be an event in The Quad as part of the Spin Program. So you think you can Interpretive Dance will feature a panel of judges including actor Kirk Page, plus artists Kate McDowell and Katie Cooper-Wares. Fancy yourself a disco wiz? A hip-hop hero? A jazz hands jezebel? Get on and dance then. The Quad is a strategic partnership between Lismore City Council and Southern Cross University. At 110 Magellan St, Lismore, every Saturday night from 7pm until December 15.

2. Kings and Queens of Rafiki in Lennox Head: 'Mummy blogger' Constance Hall will attend the premiere screening of Kings & Queens of Rafiki. The documentary shows the work done by Lennox-based charity Rafiki Mwema, as seen through the eyes of Constance Hall on her trip to Kenya earlier this year, with new husband Denim and baby Raja. There will be the opportunity to meet Constance and Sarah Rosborg, founder of Rafiki Mwema, for a chat after the documentary screening. Rafiki Mwema is a therapeutic safe house in Nakuru, Kenya, for young girls and boys who have suffered horrific abuse. Rafiki Mwema is home to 70 children and 42 local Kenyan staff. The charity relies 100% on donations, and all fundraising is entirely down to the tireless efforts of Sarah, her team and a growing tribe of supporters, both individuals and corporates, and charity ambassadors including as Constance Hall, Celeste Barber, Fat Mum Slim and Stella Mwangi. The doors will open at 6pm, with show starting at 7pm. There will be an intermission, live music, and a live Q&A session. At Lennox Head Community Centre, Macckney Lane, Lennox Head, this Saturday from 7pm. $25.

3. Dunoon Blues: The 12th annual Dunoon Village Blues will feature Stuart Kent Experience, Timbuktu, Chris Fisher Blues Band, KB & Jason Sines-Crank It Up, Timothy Rupert Band, Ruff Scales, Little Tonic, Paul Dorahy Duo and Shane Shaw Duo. At Dunoon Sports Club this Saturday from 3pm until late. Free event.

4. Morning of the Mo in Lennox Head: The Morning of the Mo is a surf contest that celebrates a time when the shorts were tight, mos were thick and the surfing was smooth. Competitors battle it out under the guise of an alter ego, in one part surf contest, one part dance off. The surf competition kicks off early this Saturday morning in Lennox Head for an after party at the Byron Brewery in Byron Bay from 7pm.

5. In My Skin in Mullumbimby: Theatre play In My Skin uses image projection, dramatic stylised scenes, dance and music to take the audience into a world where no cultural practices exist. What happens though when selected recruits revisit 'the past'? Racism and prejudice were issues that young people in this community requested Byron Youth Theatre (BYT) to tackle in their next production, and they have taken up the challenge, supported by Country Art Support Program Regional Arts NSW and Byron Council. At the Drill Hall, 2 Jubilee Ave, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 7pm. Tickets at the door.

6. Jazz Film Festival in Brunswick Heads: A film festival of jazz features and documentaries with one common link, Miles Davis, will be held in Brunswick Heads this weekend. Six films will be screened over the weekend. At Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads. November 23 to 25. Visit brunswickpicturehouse.com for details.

7. Australian Songwriters Wax Lyrical night in Lismore: Unumgar's Watling & Bates perform in an old-time style, with fiddle, guitar, and banjo. Their single I Got Gold was released to radio by Checked Label Services. At The Gollan Hotel, 73 Keen St, Lismore, on Monday, November 26, from 7pm, at the Australian Songwriters Wax Lyrical night.

8. Best of Insiders in Byron Bay: ABC TV political discussion program Insiders is coming to Byron Bay. Host Barrie Cassidy will guide a visiting panel that will include journalists David Marr, Alice Workman and Peter van Onselen, to discuss the big political developments of 2018. David Marr is regarded as one of Australia's most influential commentators. He is the recipient of four Walkley awards for journalism. Alice Workman is the political reporter for BuzzFeed News. Peter van Onselen is contributing editor at The Australian newspaper. At Elements of Byron Resort, 144 Bayshore Drive, Byron Bay, on Tuesday, November 27, 6pm.

9. Women of the Land Ladies Luncheon in Casino: Ladies of the land, attend this free event, have lunch and a conversation about being prepared for all hazards that affect local rural industries. Organisers want to know what are the things that can help you and your family to be prepared before, during and after a disaster. At the Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse, 143 Johnston St, Casino, on Wednesday, November 28, 11am to 2pm.

10. Bull on the Green in Casino: Is there anything more Casino than a rodeo in a golf club? This will be a charity event with proceeds going towards Movember. There will be competition categories for adults, plus under 18s, under 15s, and more. At Casino Golf Club, on Friday, November 30, from 7pm.

11. St Andrew's Scottish Soiree in Lismore: Each year on November 30, people around the world gather together to celebrate St Andrew. The day is usually marked with a celebration of Scottish culture, including dancing, music, food and more. The Lismore event, organised by the Lismore Scottish Heritage Network, will feature poetry by Robert Burns, traditional haggis, live pipers. Entry by gold coin donation. At the Lismore City Bowling Club, Molesworth St, Lismore, on Friday, November 30, from 3pm.