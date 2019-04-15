11 egg-celent things to do this Easter week

TRADITION: In the Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Churches, Easter eggs are dyed red to represent the blood of Christ, while the cracking of which symbolised his resurrection from the dead.

1. Bluesfest Byron Bay 2019:

At Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm from Thursday to Monday.

Iggy Pop, Tash Sultana, Ben Harper, Kasey Chambers, Jack John son and hundreds more performers will go on five stages for 12 hours a day for five days, in the 30th iteration of the Blues and Roots festival. From a modest crowd of 6,000 when it began in 1990, Bluesfest now attracts an audience of over 100,000. It is regarded as the foremost destination festival in Australia and renowned for being a safe, fun, family-friendly event.

2. Byron Bay Easter Record Fair:

At Ewingsdale Hall from Friday to Tuesday, 10am to 6pm.

One of Australias largest importers of quality wax from the USA. The Vinyl Junkie does regular buying trips to USA and handpicks quality records in all genres. He does three fairs a year near Byron Bay to coincide with Falls Fest ,Bluesfest and Splendour in the Grass.

3. Upcycle Your School Holidays in Lismore:

At Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre, 313 Wyrallah Rd, Lismore, tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

Lismore City Council's free school holiday fun day for all ages at the Environmental Education Centre. Explore, create, repair, plant and have fun while learning more about recycling and our local native plants and animals. Activities will include bus tours, beeswax wrap workshop, children can load a wheelie bin onto a rubbish truck, koala watch and more. Children must be accompanied by a supervising adult, and they need to take hats, covered shoes and plenty of drinking water.

4. Lismore Youth Festival:

At the Lismore Quadrangle, Cnr Keen and Magellan Sts, Lismore, tomorrow 10am to 9pm.

Dream Bigger presents Lismore Youth Festival. This event is for young people to present or perform across a variety of art forms such as dance, music, short film, visual art, panel discussions, workshops and so much more, to expose positive youth culture through creative and performing arts to create a space of ownership and community pride for the youth Lismore and surrounding areas. Heading up the musical line-up will be Lennox Heads band Wharves and four-piece LSAS alongside Films from the Nimbin Youth Film Festival and Nextwave Film Festivals. This one-day festival will showcase emerging artists from the ages of 14 - 19 across all art forms.

5. Bangalow Designers' Market:

At Bangalow Public School, 45 Byron St, Bangalow, this Saturday from 8am to 3pm.

A designers market showcasing the best of local talent from in and around the Byron Shire.

6. Easter Egg Hunt and Face Painting in Newrybar:

At Newrybar Merchants, 19 Old Pacific Highway, Newrybar, this Saturday from 10 to noon.

Take the children along to Newrybar over the Easter long weekend for a super 'egg-citing' free Easter Egg Hunt from 10am in the Harvest Newrybar Garden followed at 10.30am by free Easter face painting thanks to Byron Bay Children's Parties .

7. Easter Extravaganza in Alstonville:

At Plateau Sports, 10-14 Deegan Dr, Alstonville, this Saturday from noon to 3pm.

You can spend your Easter at Plateau Sports and enjoy the raffles. Buy your tickets from 12pm. Drawn at 1pm. Enjoy the Easter egg hunt from 12:30pm.

8. Free Family Fun Day Easter Saturday in Evans Head:

At Club Evans RSL, 11-13 McDonald Pl, Evans Head, this Saturday from 1pm to 6pm.

Free Family Fun Day for families at the back of Club Evans RSL, by the river. Free pony rides, face painting, jumping castles and entertainment. Muzzas Milk Bar will be selling ice creams, plus a few food trucks will be trading as well as Espresso Coffee to Go and the licensed Riverfire Restaurant will be open.

9. Laksa and Jazz Night in Burringbar:

At Burringbar School of Arts Hall, 1 Old Pacific Highway, Burringbar, this Saturday from 6pm.

A monthly event with a focus on food and Jazz by Mohini Cox Trio, presented by chef Mem Hockley. Each month a different flavour and theme of food. Held on the third Saturday of each month at the Burringbar Hall.

10. Hide nor Hare Dance Party in Jiggi:

At Jiggi Hall, Jiggi, this Saturday from 6.30pm to 2am.

DJ Gavin Bright will spur this Tropical Fruits' dance party into action with his blend of vocal house from 8pm, followed by Amanda Louise from 11pm, to melt our eggs with her edgy house blends. Spend Easter with your LGBTIQA+ family as they make the pilgrimage back to one of their old dance warrens, the Jiggi Hall.

11. Stop Adani Convoy Rally in Mullumbimby:

At the Mullumbimby Showground, 62 Main Arm Rd, Mullumbimby, this Sunday from 2pm.

A rally against mining project Adani with former Greens leader Bob Brown as MC.