11 easy (and cheap) ways to help sell your home faster

KERB APPEAL: The front garden of your property should complement the style of the residence, such as the modern planting at 2/15 Toongahra Circuit Goonellabah, which work well with the contemporary property.

KERB APPEAL: The front garden of your property should complement the style of the residence, such as the modern planting at 2/15 Toongahra Circuit Goonellabah, which work well with the contemporary property. Supplied

FIRST impressions count, so to get potential buyers through the door it's vital your property has excellent "kerb appeal”.

According to the real estate experts, the rules to boost your kerb appeal are simple - de-clutter, spring-clean and refresh.

You also have to put aside your personal style preferences and give the residence as wide a style appeal as possible.

So if you love of collecting garden gnomes, now is the time to box up the little darlings and put them into storage.

Ditto if you have a dog which digs up the garden - now is the time to move them to a friend's property while the house is on the market.

You don't need to spend a fortune, but you do need to roll up your sleeves.

Century 21 agent Julianne Butler said kerb appeal was vital in getting buyers to make the move from looking at a print or online listing to walking across the threshold.

"Kerb appeal is very important,” she said.

"Buyers will see the home advertised and go for a drive-by and you want them to get out of the car and into your property.”

Ms Butler said she always advised clients to de-clutter, tidy and clean before listing.

"Less is more,” she said.

"I ask them to minimise the garden decor so it is always nice and clean and gives a fresh look, buyers want a nice and tidy garden.”

Ms Butler said a property she represents at 2/15 Toonghahra Circuit, Goonellabah, has a modern, streamlined garden to complement the contemporary three bedroom, two bathroom residence with a double garage.

The property, which is listed at $530,000, will appeal to professional couples, she said.

11 ways to improve your home's kerb appeal

1. Realise it's no longer about what you like but about what the market will like, so put your personal likes / dislikes aside

2. De-clutter the garden - Ditch the tatty garden furniture, dead pot plants, gnomes, old hoses, rubbish bins and other detritus clogging up the garden.

3. Paint your front door - Choose a contrasting colour with your house's colour scheme

4. Porch update - Add new lights such as movement activated for security, a new plain doormat, add a big, attractive pot plant and an outdoor chair and table if there is space

5. Lawn - Green is good, so before you put the property on the market get mowing, weeding and feeding your lawn and trim the edges

6. Flowers - Plant lots of seedlings for instant colour impact in all the garden beds and mulch to keep weeds away

7. Prune trees and shrubs - Ensure shrubs and trees don't block light in to the house and are an attractive shape

8. Repair - Fix the fence, gate and letterbox, add new numbers so buyers know they are at the right house

9. Clean everything! - Wash the house exterior, windows and pressure clean the garden paths and driveway and garage doors

10. Hide - Put up a gate or screen on the side path for all the stuff such as rubbish bins, hoses, etc, which are needed but should remain out of sight

11. Take a photo - always easier to see what needs fixing when you look at an image so you don't miss anything.