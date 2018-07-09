11 development proposals coming our way

CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Ballina Shire:

1. Family Eco-Recreational Village and Equine Facility

PLANS for a family eco-recreational village and equine facility near South Ballina will soon be discussed at a Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel public briefing.

The $45 million proposal involves three dwelling houses and equine facilities including stables, veterinary facilities, quarantine stalls, horse float and equipment shelters, two equestrian exercise lawns and an 18-megalitre dam on Carrs Lane at Keith Hall and Empire Vale and Reedy Creek Rds at Empire Vale.

The plans also include a private go-kart track and workshop, private caravan park for 10 sites and private shooting range.

A public briefing will be held at Ballina Shire Council from 4pm on Tuesday, July 24.

To register to speak at the meeting, contact the panel's secretariat on 02 8217 2060 or email enquiry@planningpanels.nsw.gov.au before 10am on Monday, July 23.

2. Sand quarry

THE application to expand, deepen and consolidate two existing quarries on Newrybar Swamp Rd at Lennox Head is before the JRPP.

The proposal is currently subject to an assessment by Ballina Shire Council.

The total extraction from the site would be 1.9 million cubic metres, or 3.6 million tonnes, over three decades.

The proposal, the DA for which was lodged in November last year, includes three phases including an intended future public use and tourist recreation precinct for water-based recreation, camping, education and environmental protection.

3. EPIQ Shopping Centre

CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head. Rebecca Lollback

THE JRPP has deferred its decision on the proposed EPIQ Shopping Centre in Lennox Head.

Ballina Shire Council has been requested to supply a further report on the Hutley Drive centre, which would include a Woolworths supermarket, specialty shops and car parking.

4. Extension of Palm Lake Resort

The Oasis Country Club at Palm Lake Resort Ballina.

THE staged erection of extension to the seniors housing development, which would include 156 self-care dwellings, recreational facilities and associated car parking, infrastructure works, site-filling and associated works has been under consideration of the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel.

This $37 million proposal is currently being assessed by Ballina Shire Council.

5. Airport Link Road

Bruce Golsby at The Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, the 450,000th passenger. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

THE proposed $5 million works to construct a two-lane road linking North Creek Rd to the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport will be subject to a public determination meeting this month.

The road would include three roundabouts at North Creek Rd, Boeing Avenue and at the airport.

There would also be an extension to Boeing Avenue and a realignment of Corks Lane, along with vegetation removal and associated works.

The JRPP's public determination meeting will be held at Ballina Shire Council on the corner of Tamar and Cherry Sts in Ballina from 3pm on Tuesday, July 24.

To register to speak at the meeting, contact the panel's secretariat on 02 8217 2060 or email enquiry@planningpanels.nsw.gov.au before 10am on Monday, July 23.

6. Skennars Head subdivision

BALLINA Shire Council is assessing a proposal for a residential subdivision at Skennars Heads Village.

The first stage of the development, on North Creek Rd and The Coast Rd, would include 214 residential lots, six public reserve lots, nine "super lots" for future subdivision, five utility lots and one residue lot.

After the council finalises its report, the JRPP will consider the plan further.

Byron Shire:

7. West Byron development plans

WEST BYRON: Lots earmarked in one of two planned subdivision off Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay. Contributed

THE contentious plans for two adjacent developments at West Byron are currently subject to an assessment by Byron Shire Council.

The proposals were recently discussed at a public meeting in Mullumbimby last month.

Byron Shire Council will prepare a report for the JRPP before a determination meeting is scheduled.

8. Pocket apartments

THE JRPP is considering the proposal for a 60-apartment development and a subdivision to create a Community Title lot at Habitat, 28 Parkes Ave, Byron Bay.

The panel will hold a public determination at the Byron Shire Council conference room, 70-90 Station St Mullumbimby from 10.30am on Tuesday, July 24.

Lismore:

9. North Lismore Plateau Subdivision

PLANS for a major residential lot subdivision on the North Lismore Plateau could be delayed yet again over claims of an Aboriginal stone wall on the site which one expert says could be thousands of years old. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE Shire Council will assess the proposal for a 433 residential lot subdivision on the North Lismore Plateau before handing its report to the JRPP.

The development application was lodged to the council on August 23.

Richmond Valley:

10. Iron Gates Subdivision

Aerial photos of Iron Gates near Evans Head. Photo Contributed Al Oshlack Contributed

THE proposed subdivision of land at Evans Head to create 186 new lots is being assessed by Richmond Valley Council before the JRPP makes a final determination.

The Iron Gates Rd proposal includes 178 residential lots, three public reserves and two fire trail lots.

The proposal was lodged with the council on October 27, 2014.

11. Livestock exchange upgrades

Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange at Casino. Susanna Freymark

THE JRPP will soon hold a public determination meeting on proposed changes to the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

State 2 of the facility's upgrades are set to include a new roof over holding yards, weighing area and dip pens, new holding yards, delivery and loading areas, transit yards and a formalised car park.

The proposal, which would be a $6.5 million boost to the Dagarville Drive, Casino property, will be discussed at the Richmond Valley Council committee room on the corner of Walker St and Graham Place in Casino from 10.30am on Wednesday, July 25.