11 crazy things to do this weekend

1. 2018 Rod'n'Reel Woodburn Hotel Barefoot Figure 8 Waterski competition: Speed, grace and agility will be the main features of the annual Barefoot Waterski Competitio held at the Woodburn Riverside Park Saturday and Sunday. Come along and watch the barefoot water-skiing spectacle on the 1km course with lots of jumps and tricks. The entrants will be competing for $2500 in cash and prizes in all divisions, and more than 100 entries. Former world champions will be competing against each other. A live commentator and entertainer will MC on both days. There'll be music, a barbecue, drinks and a great atmosphere with plenty of fun. Sign on from 7am. Details from barefootfigure8.com.

2. Casino Fun Run 2018: It's all about fun at the Greater Casino Fun Run. 10km, 5km and 2km you can walk, jog or run and everyone is welcome. Be part of this special day which includes a picturesque course taking in the main street of Walker Street and finishing at the iconic Queen Elizabeth Park. Donations made to Starlight Foundation and Casino Little Athletics. Every participant receives a participation medal. From Queen Elizabeth Park this Sunday from 8am.

3. Nimbin Roots Festival: Nimbin Roots Festival is a three-day celebration of roots music, old blues, folk, old timey, folk rock and traditional music set in venues around town. Expect shows at venues and outdoor areas throughout the weekend and a closing concert on Sunday. The line-up includes The Button Collective, Hussy Hicks, Barkers Vale Brothers, Cameron DeWhitt (USA), Pat Tierney, The Skeleton Club and more. See the feature on Jeff Lang, who is also performing at the festival, on page 25. This Saturday and Sunday at different venues in Nimbin, details from nrfest.com.

4. Over the Range Drought Fundraiser in Casino: A fantastic day full of fun to raise funds for those affected by the drought. There will be motorbikes, horse riding, jumping castles, face painting, a kids' show by Jurassic Joe, craft games and much more. Lots of fun for the adults too with the Flair Motor Bike Shows, raffles, auctions, a pie-eating competition, putting and longest drive competitions and music at the end fo the night by Surf Report band. At Casino Golf Club this Sundaysept16 from 11am to 5pm. Children $5. Adults by donation.

5. Annual Classic Motorbike Rally in Evans Head: Hosted by the Northern Rivers Classic Motorcycle Club, this is an annual static bike display for registered motorcycles over 30 years old, so 1987 and older, where the bikes will compete for the award of the perpetual Chamber of Commerce plaque. The weekend will include trips around Richmond Valley, Ballina and Lismore areas. At Evans Head main street this Sunday from 8am.

6. Women Like Us Benefit Show in Mullumbimby: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs will bring their smash hit comedy touring show Women Like Us to Club Mullum in the Mullumbimby Services Club this Saturday to raise money for Mullumbimby Public School and High School formal. Both Nolan and Briggs admit to being blonde, middle-aged mums with attitude problems who have been touring their show for three years. They draw much of their inspiration from living in the petite hand-crafted Mullumbimby community. Doors open at 7pm for 8pm start. Tickets are $35 at womenlikeus.com.au or at the club.

7. Casino Carp Muster 2018: More than $4000 in prizes will be up for grabs for some of the best carp catches in this year's muster. Weigh-in on Sunday only from 8am to 2pm at the back of the Casino RSM Club, access via Convent Parade. Presentation at Casino RSM Club on Sunday from 3pm. At Richmond River, Bungawalbin and Wilson River catchments. Details from casinorsmfishingclub.webs.com.

8. Woodburn-Evans Head Orchid Show: Orchid lovers are invited to view exquisite displays of more than 400 orchids. The Woodburn-Evans Head and District Orchid and Foliage Society will again host the popular event, the biggest of its kind on the Northern Rivers. There will be orchid talks, slide shows and lots of displays. The event is a great opportunity to pick up a bargain on the hundreds of propagated items available. At the Woodburn Memorial Hall, River St, Woodburn, today 9am to 4pm and tomorrow 9am to 2pm.

9. Corndale BBQ Night: Lunch menu from 1pm and dinner from 5.30pm. Featuring premium Berkshire pork grown in Corndale cooked in an array of smokers and char grills. At Corndale Hall, Corndale Rd, this Saturday from 1pm. Lunch $15. Dinner $35.

10. Lismore Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival: This year, this event has an increased health focus, including free access to chilled drinking water. So take your water bottles and sunscreen and get excited. This Saturday and Sunday at Oakes Oval, Lismore, from 8am. Adults $10 on Saturday and $5 on Sunday. Free for under-12s.

11. Kyogle Drought Relief Gala: Live music, barefoot bowls, children's entertainment, barbecue, cakes and raffles to fundraise for drought relief. At Kyogle Bowling Club, 36 Larkin St, Kyogle, this Sunday from 11am.