11 cool things to do this week

IT'S BACK: Sienna Cromey-Hakke, 8, of Gold Coast, and Alexis Bartnett-Stanbury, 10, of Brisbane, at Ice Skating at Cherry Street Sports in Ballina last year. Marc Stapelberg

1. Kyogle Fairymount Festival:

At Summerland Way, Kyogle, until April 6. For details visit fairymountfestival.com.

The Kyogle Fairymount Festival runs for a full week and features events that are fun for everyone. From the opening gala to the Kyogle Half Marathon to the Crazy Day and the schools colour run, and don't forget the strength and fitness challenge. This year's charity partner is the Cancer Council Australia.

2. The REDinc. Creative CBD Revival: Art Trail in Lismore:

At different locations in Lismore CBD on daily until this Friday, from 11 am to 5pm.

The REDinc. Creative CBD Revival is a trail event throughout the Lismore CBD exhibiting the art and performances of local REDinc. artists with a disability. The event is a love letter from REDinc. to the local community to say thank you for all the support over the years; in particular, post the 2017 flood. Follow the art trail to view the exhibited works of local REDinc. artists with a disability in over 40 participating shops across the Lismore CBD. Want a map? Contact REDinc on hello@redinc.org.au and they will email you one. Free event.

3. Kevin Bloody Wilson FUPC World Tour in Ballina:

At Ballina RSL Club tomorrow from 8pm. $55.

Expect yet another 'strictly R" rated show where no topic will be off limits and zero political correctness. With special guest Jenny Talia.

4. Toni Childs Retrospective in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Wednesday from 7.30pm. $68.20.

Join Northern Rivers resident, Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominated artist Toni Childs for a special two-hour performance, as she celebrates her 30 year anniversary of her album Union. Childs will be performing hits and fan favourites from her albums and the second hour will be an introduction to her new music from two very special albums: It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.

5. House with No Steps Showcase in Alstonville:

At 253 Wardell Road, Alstonville, this Thursday from 10am to 7pm.

The House with No Steps Showcase is a fun, interactive event held at Summerland House Farm designed to showcase the behind the scenes operations, recruitment opportunities and supports available at the House with No Steps. The day will include Cool Room cinema at the Packing Shed, plus tour the Pack Shed in full swing, see the team operating farm equipment and explore their machinery display, tour the Macadamia de-husk facility, become immersed in the beautiful orchards and gardens on a guided tree walk, and meet the pasture-raised laying chickens in their funky chicken caravan.

6. Palace Cinemas Byron Bay opening:

At Palace Cinemas, 108 Jonson Street, Byron Bay, from Thursday.

The movies will be back to Palace Cinemas on Tickets to all films at all sessions (excluding Joni 75's special event) just $12.50 from April 4 to 9. Nine new cinemas and plenty of films.

7. Corona Beach Clean Up in Byron Bay:

At the Beach Hotel, 4-10 Bay St, Byron Bay, this Friday from 10am to 2.30pm. Strictly 18+.

Corona is on a mission to protect Australian beaches and waterways from the epidemic of marine plastic pollution. In partnership with marine conservation group Parley Australia, they have pledged to protect 100 islands in six regions around the world by 2020. Parley representatives will guide the clean up while providing a deeper understanding of ocean conservation and how to become more plastic conscious. Each participant will get two Coronas and one re-usable Corona X Parley stainless steel bottle.

8. Ice Skating in Ballina:

At 68 Cherry St, Ballina, from this Saturday until April 28, 8am to 9pm.

Cherry Street Sports Club will be hosting real ice skating again this school holidays. Don't forget to book in advance so you don't miss out. Each session goes for one hour. All skaters must wear socks. Gloves and helmets are recommended for safety.

9. Vintage Wares and Makers Market in Bexhill:

At Bexhill Hall this Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

Vintage and preloved clothing, food, drinks, silver jewellery, leather, soaps, pottery, art, massage, tea towels, hampers, oracle card readings and more. Beautiful, pre-loved, handcrafted and local.

10. Ballina Country Music Club:

At Ballina RSL Club Boardwalk Lounge, 240 River St, Ballina, this Sunday from 11am.

The club provides a venue, easily accessible to those wishing to hear live Country music on the first Sunday of each month. Are you looking for somewhere to sing or play a country song? Then join them for a great afternoon of entertainment. Walk up artists are allowed three songs and the day is open to all ages. Line dancing as well as other styles are always welcome.

11. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink in Billinudgel:

At The Billinudgel Hotel, 1 Wilfred St, Billinudgel, this Sunday from 2pm until 9.45pm.

The Byron Shire's 'party with a conscience' will feature this month DJs Stephen Allkins, She J, Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. All profits will go to Headspace Tweed Heads, an organisation acting as a one-stop-shop for young people who need help with mental health, physical health alcohol and other drugs or work and study support.