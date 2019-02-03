11 awesome pubs, why you should visit them

The Lennox Head Hotel has great food and entertainment.

DO YOU have a favourite pub?

A place you keep going back for the laid back vibe, the ice cold drinks or the fantastic music?

While there are many fantastic pubs in the region, here a few that keep us coming back for more, and why.

Let us know your favourite pub and why you love it.

Hotel Brunswick at Brunswick Heads

Hotel Brunswick at Brunswick Heads

This grand old pub has a great laid back vibe, a huge beer garden and a commitment to live music

The Rails

The Railway Friendly Bar is the most laid back pub in Byron Bay ... this little pub has a cool beer garden ... it was even better when the XPT pulled out each evening

The Pacific Hotel

The Pacific Hotel

Enjoy this Yamba pub on top of the hill with magnificent views over the ocean

Shaws Bay Hotel

This pub in East Ballina has a great view, a nice grassed area and access to a little sandy beach for the kids. Live music on Sundays. Make sure you protect your lunch from the bin chickens though

The Eltham Pub

Nominated for a relaxed Sunday session, with great burgers and cold beer. It's also has a fantastic country location, it's kid friendly and has good food

Billinudgel Hotel

Billinudgel Hotel

For its "sweet events" and atmosphere. Here you will find the popular event Nudge Nudge, Wink Wink

Dunoon Sports Bar

Dunoon Sports Bar

Sit out on the deck and enjoy great music, events and delicious food

Middle Pub

The pub in the middle of Mullumbimby for a fantastic meal

Charcoal Inn

This Casino pub has "the best damn pub food I've ever had", is good value for money and the staff "are incredible"

The Lennox Hotel

With an amazing location overlooking the beach, this pub has great live music, a fantastic restaurant and great views

Bangalow Hotel

Bangalow's pub has pop up cocktails on the deck and pool tables. It has great pub food, with a variety of dining options, from bar to family dining, to alfresco, to luxury dining.