11 awesome pubs, why you should visit them
DO YOU have a favourite pub?
A place you keep going back for the laid back vibe, the ice cold drinks or the fantastic music?
While there are many fantastic pubs in the region, here a few that keep us coming back for more, and why.
Let us know your favourite pub and why you love it.
Hotel Brunswick at Brunswick Heads
This grand old pub has a great laid back vibe, a huge beer garden and a commitment to live music
The Rails
The Railway Friendly Bar is the most laid back pub in Byron Bay ... this little pub has a cool beer garden ... it was even better when the XPT pulled out each evening
The Pacific Hotel
Enjoy this Yamba pub on top of the hill with magnificent views over the ocean
Shaws Bay Hotel
This pub in East Ballina has a great view, a nice grassed area and access to a little sandy beach for the kids. Live music on Sundays. Make sure you protect your lunch from the bin chickens though
The Eltham Pub
Nominated for a relaxed Sunday session, with great burgers and cold beer. It's also has a fantastic country location, it's kid friendly and has good food
Billinudgel Hotel
For its "sweet events" and atmosphere. Here you will find the popular event Nudge Nudge, Wink Wink
Dunoon Sports Bar
Sit out on the deck and enjoy great music, events and delicious food
Middle Pub
The pub in the middle of Mullumbimby for a fantastic meal
Charcoal Inn
This Casino pub has "the best damn pub food I've ever had", is good value for money and the staff "are incredible"
The Lennox Hotel
With an amazing location overlooking the beach, this pub has great live music, a fantastic restaurant and great views
Bangalow Hotel
Bangalow's pub has pop up cocktails on the deck and pool tables. It has great pub food, with a variety of dining options, from bar to family dining, to alfresco, to luxury dining.