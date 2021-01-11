Menu
Roadworks are about to get under way on the Woodburn-Coraki Road.
News

$10M roadworks project at Woodburn ready to roll

Rebecca Lollback
11th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
The first stage of a $10 million project to improve Woodburn-Coraki Rd is about to start.

Richmond Valley Council says the entire project which has been funded by the state government will take three years in total to deliver.

This week asphalt work will get under way on the section of road between Rocky Mouth Creek and the speed limits, including the intersection of Swampy Creek Road.

 

"Work will start this Thursday, January 14, and finish Friday, January 22, weather permitting, with working hours between 6am and 6pm," the council posted on its Facebook page.

"Traffic will be reduced to one lane alternate flow on Woodburn-Coraki Road, with reduced speed limits in place.

"Access to the eastern entrance of Woodburn-Coraki Road from Swampy Creek Road will also be closed on some days with local road detours in place.

"Motorists may experience delays of up to 10 to 15 minutes due to these changed traffic conditions and should allow extra travel time."

Lismore Northern Star

