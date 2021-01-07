$10M pipe dream to revamp town’s public pool

The preferred option for the refurbishment of the Tenterfield pool.

It’s a grand vision and they can’t afford it, but Tenterfield Shire Council will this year showcase plans for a major overhaul of the Tenterfield Memorial War Bath.

At the last council meeting of the year in 2020, councillors voted to support option two in the draft master plan and feasibility study.

It features a new 25m and a family pool, an indoor pool with new change rooms, new entry and a cafe.

The existing Tenterfield Memorial War Bath.

“Spectator seating has been provided in the design on two sides of the new 25m pool and the family leisure pool has grass and shade adjacent to the pool,” the draft master plan report states.

“The family leisure pool is close to the entry and the cafe and there is provision for a splash pad on the New England Highway side of the pool.

“The splash pad and family leisure pool provide an attractive feature that will ‘self-advertise’ the pool to those driving past on the highway.

“A modern plant room with store, first aid room and staff facilities and swim club area is included … there is also space for a small gym/fitness centre in line with the initiative of the current operator to provide a fitness gym with a membership and casual use option.”

It’s estimated this new facility would cost $10.275 million.

This does not include the cost of the gym, or the option of enclosing the family pool.

Now that councillors have voted on the option, the plans will be publicly exhibited to “assist with future development and maintenance on the Tenterfield War Memorial Bath”.

The option is considered a “guide” for future works ‒ the council does not have the capacity to fund any initial works or ongoing costs.

However future maintenance and works at the pool will be “tailored” around the preferred option.