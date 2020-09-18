Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway is causing long delays for the Friday morning commute, ahead of the official start of the school holidays.
A three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway is causing long delays for the Friday morning commute, ahead of the official start of the school holidays.
News

10km traffic jam ahead of school holidays

by Cormac Pearson
18th Sep 2020 8:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic is building up on Brisbane's southside, with cars nose-to-tail for 10km on the Pacific Motorway northbound after a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

The crash at Greenslopes has traffic stretching all the way back to Macgregor, right on the last morning school run ahead of the holidays.

Traffic built on the Pacific Motorway on Friday morning.
Traffic built on the Pacific Motorway on Friday morning.

 

The three vehicles collided at around 7.40am.

Two people have been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The crash has now been cleared but long delays are expected.

 

The traffic situation on the Pacific Motorway. Photo: 7News
The traffic situation on the Pacific Motorway. Photo: 7News

 

Originally published as 10km traffic jam ahead of school holidays

school holidays traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bishop ‘last to know’ about cathedral blaze

        Premium Content Bishop ‘last to know’ about cathedral blaze

        News “I CAN’T understand why you want to set fire to the most significant building in Lismore”.

        • 18th Sep 2020 9:05 AM
        PHOTOS: Fireys' desperate efforts to save Lismore cathedral

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Fireys' desperate efforts to save Lismore cathedral

        News The blaze has spread and firefighters are still on scene

        • 18th Sep 2020 8:51 AM
        BYPASS WIN: No more trucks ‘bellowing’ through town

        Premium Content BYPASS WIN: No more trucks ‘bellowing’ through town

        News Three villages are no longer on the Pacific Highway

        Train tunnel vision won’t stop rail trail going full steam

        Premium Content Train tunnel vision won’t stop rail trail going full steam

        Opinion It's been 16 years since the last commuter train left the station