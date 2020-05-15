Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In 2012, the Northern Star featured a five generations story on Annie Scully, pictured with Erin Dodd, baby Elora. Annie died aged 107.
In 2012, the Northern Star featured a five generations story on Annie Scully, pictured with Erin Dodd, baby Elora. Annie died aged 107.
News

107 year old Annie Scully’s funeral livestreamed

Susanna Freymark
15th May 2020 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Annie Scully was born in 1913 there was no internet and no COVID - 19.

And no one had ever heard of livestreaming a funeral.

Annie Violet Scully passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Casino Hospital on May 6 aged 107.

With social restrictions limiting today's funeral in Evans Head to 30, the rest of her family and friends had to watch the funeral on their computer screens.

READ: Annie playing bowls at 100

Known affectionately known as Nanma, she featured in the media on her 100th birthday in 2012.

Then there was a celebration at Evans Head Bowling Club with more than 100 guests.

At that time, Annie had been living in Evans Head for more than 60 years and while there were many things that had changed, some things remained the same.

"There is a lot that is different, we didn't have any facilities, there were very few shops and we would walk to town every time we wanted to get the mail," Annie told the Northern Star in 2012.

This year, her 107th birthday in April couldn't be celebrated with family and friends due to nursing home lockdownS.

The great great grandmother has a rich history as a World War One widow, and she spent her life surrounded by family in Evans Head.

Her daughter Margaret was by her side when she passed peacefully on May 6.

 

When Annie Scully turned 100, she was playing indoor bowls at the Legacy 'Lympics watched by Owen Newell from Casino.
When Annie Scully turned 100, she was playing indoor bowls at the Legacy 'Lympics watched by Owen Newell from Casino.

 

Annie Violet Scully 1913-20202. Beloved wife of Vince (deceased), loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg (deceased) and Mary, Ron and Christine (deceased) and Margaret and Peter. Treasured Nanma to her 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren.

evans head northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

        premium_icon Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

        News BALLINA Shire Council has the funding to place a set of lights on this busy intersection in town.

        How China's blacklisting affects jobs at Casino meatworks

        premium_icon How China's blacklisting affects jobs at Casino meatworks

        News Meatworks boss explains how they will cope after ban

        Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        premium_icon Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        News A LOCAL real estate agency closed its doors suddenly in April, and now its head...

        Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        premium_icon Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        News American superstar says ‘sorry y’all’ to his Ausie fans once again.