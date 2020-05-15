107 year old Annie Scully’s funeral livestreamed

In 2012, the Northern Star featured a five generations story on Annie Scully, pictured with Erin Dodd, baby Elora. Annie died aged 107.

In 2012, the Northern Star featured a five generations story on Annie Scully, pictured with Erin Dodd, baby Elora. Annie died aged 107.

WHEN Annie Scully was born in 1913 there was no internet and no COVID - 19.

And no one had ever heard of livestreaming a funeral.

Annie Violet Scully passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Casino Hospital on May 6 aged 107.

With social restrictions limiting today's funeral in Evans Head to 30, the rest of her family and friends had to watch the funeral on their computer screens.

Known affectionately known as Nanma, she featured in the media on her 100th birthday in 2012.

Then there was a celebration at Evans Head Bowling Club with more than 100 guests.

At that time, Annie had been living in Evans Head for more than 60 years and while there were many things that had changed, some things remained the same.

"There is a lot that is different, we didn't have any facilities, there were very few shops and we would walk to town every time we wanted to get the mail," Annie told the Northern Star in 2012.

This year, her 107th birthday in April couldn't be celebrated with family and friends due to nursing home lockdownS.

The great great grandmother has a rich history as a World War One widow, and she spent her life surrounded by family in Evans Head.

Her daughter Margaret was by her side when she passed peacefully on May 6.

When Annie Scully turned 100, she was playing indoor bowls at the Legacy 'Lympics watched by Owen Newell from Casino.

Annie Violet Scully 1913-20202. Beloved wife of Vince (deceased), loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg (deceased) and Mary, Ron and Christine (deceased) and Margaret and Peter. Treasured Nanma to her 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren.