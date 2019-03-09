$10.6 million expansion planned for Casino nursing home

PLANS for a $10.6 million expansion to an aged care facility in Casino are being considered by Richmond Valley Council.

The development application is for care provider UPA North Coast's Richmond Lodge at 67 Barker St, Casino.

According to documents lodged with the council, the proposal seeks approval to develop two new residential wings, along with new communal gathering spaces, a facelift of existing bedrooms rooms and service upgrades to kitchen and laundry.

A UPA North Coast spokeswoman said UPA's design team had been working to formalise plans to expand their aged care community in Casino, with the plan to increase from 30 residents to 60, and to improve services and UPA's connection to community care consumers.

The proposal includes plans to create a 'community street' through the centre of the site.

This will include a hairdresser, hobby rooms and allied health care and wellness centre, leading out to a new entry cafe gathering space on Barker Street.

Queensland-based firm Fulton Trotter Architects have created the initial design, which the UPA spokeswoman said was filled with "light and activity”, and centres on the service's household model of care.

The spokeswoman said the expansion, estimated to cost around $10,660,000, will provide residents with choice and dignity in a familiar, home-like setting.

"With a focus on supporting meaningful relationships and connectedness, they hope to make it place that friends and family genuinely enjoy visiting,” she said.

"UPA are positioning to best meet the needs of the elderly in Casino, focusing on the rights of every person in their care to live in peace with dignity, respect and security.”

She said this project not only provides an opportunity for UPA to open their doors to more residents but also to further innovate their service operations to support that mission.

The development application is currently being considered by council staff.