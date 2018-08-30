106 gigs to entertain you this week
Thursday, (today) August 30
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One The Big Gig - MC - Mandy Nolan Chris Radburn & Shayne Hunter 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Moonlight Movie Night / Du' East 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Soul Sangeet Music Masters of India 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: 80's Uke Night 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jock Barnes 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Adam Brown & The Dirty Channel 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jesse Taylor 7pm & 8.30pm
- Woodburn/Evans Head Bowling Club: Cedar Guitar 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Friday, (tomorrow) August 31
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Col Germano 6.30pm;
- Bangalow Hotel: Slime 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tuffy 5pm; Black Rabbit George 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Cactus + The Velvet Addiction + Disco Indians + Victor Bravo + Big Whoops + Bobbyrock 6pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: B2M - Mamanta 7.30pm
- Casino Golf Club, Casino: Cedar Guitar 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rod Murray Duo 8.30pm
- Club Mullum, Songs from Dan 7.30pm
- Condong Bowls Club, Condong: The Early Birds; The Mojo Webb Band 6pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club, East Lismore: Brian Watt Band 7.30pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Southwall 7pm
- Italo Australian Club: Cedar Guitar7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: 'Winters over Party' with DJ Ritzi & Crew
- LaVida Bar & Restarant, Lismore: LaVida Cellar Sessions Pete C and The Soulshakers RNB/Soul 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Dean Doyle 10am; Main Lounge Atmosphere 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge Crackups N' Cocktails Comedy 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11.30am; Cypher Session 2.20pm; Dinner Under the Stars with Sean McMahon
- Nimbin Hotel: David and Micheal 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Epic 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Juke Joint Way 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Marta Kalani Duo 9.30pm Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura 7pm & 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 9pm
Saturday, September 1
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJ's 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Jeff Massey 6.30pm; First Floor - 8pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glenn Massey 6pm
- Bangalow Showground: Sample Food Festival 10am
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime & Fonzaius 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: The Unknowns + The Lonesomes + No Parade + Whine 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 5pm & 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Mason Rack 8.30pm
- Dungarubba Hall: Cedar Guitar 7pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Micka Scene Duo 7pm
- Kyogle Bowling Club: Cedar Guitar 7pm
- Lismore City Bowling Club: Cedar Guitar 6.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Rock Hounds 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Bones and River 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Thrillbilly Stomp Duo 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ben Jansz 9.30pm Upstairs Local DJs 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jez Mead feat. Vinnie LaDuce 7pm & 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, September 2
- Ballina RSL Club, Ballina: Ballina Country Music Club with Check 2 11am
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Mohndoo 4.30pm; The Swamp Cats 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
- Byron Bay Brewery: Father's Day Session with Harry Nichols + Swanny 2pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Kew 1pm
- Byron Community Market, Byron Bay: The Imprints; Jamie Ashforth: Manoa; Tim Stokes 10am
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bobby Alu 4pm
- Italo Australian Club, Lismore: Cedar Guitar 10.30am
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Jake & The Cadillacs 1.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push 1pm; DJ 2Sinc 5pm
- South Lismore Bowling Club: The Backwater Brethren 3pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Out of Range Noon
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Marta Kalani Trio 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJ Eva J & DJ Dangerous Cobra lunch-late
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Windarra, Casino: Father's Day Pig Races 11.30am
Monday, September 3
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, September 4
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
- Byron Gym: No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Bill Jacobi 8pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, September 5
- Aussie hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Rous Mill Hall: Annual General Meeting 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Comedy Night 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm