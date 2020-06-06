Driving force behind Trish’s inspiring 45kg transformation

Trish Gowlett hated looking at herself in the mirror. But then she stumbled across a Facebook post that ended up changing her life.

She hid behind her "happy" personality and "forced smile". Her unhealthy lifestyle choices had taken their toll, not only on her self-confidence, but also how she interacted with her family and friends.

But then one day she stumbled across a Facebook post that would ultimately change her life. It sparked the beginning of her 45kg weight-loss journey.

"Life was OK but I was utterly miserable," Ms Gowlett told news.com.au.

"Every morning I told myself I was fat and needed to lose weight. Every night I'd lay my hand across my stomach rolls and hate myself for not doing anything about it."

At 104kg, the Queensland mother-of-two said she would just sit and watch her kids play at the park and never join in. If she did, it was only for a few minutes before finding an excuse to sit down.

She was always afraid to go outside and socialise and would rather stay out of the fun, from fear of judgment, which she said was really holding her back, even with her family.

"If we went to the beach my boys and my husband would join in, but I'd just sit and watch and I felt horrible doing that, but was too embarrassed to get up and join in," the 42-year-old said.

"I also detested shopping. I really hated it, always feeling uncomfortable."

It wasn't until May 2018 when her life completely changed after she was confronted with a Facebook post.

"I had a lot of health issues that I couldn't ignore anymore and I came across a promotion for SuperFastDiet in my Facebook feed and thought I'd give it a try," she told news.com.au

Ms Gowlett began a two-day intermittent fasting method and after 13 weeks and a 10kg loss, she switched to the program's three-day method, combining it with time-restricted eating.

"The program is so flexible and because you choose the foods you want to eat it was very easy to stick to. And it was perfect for my family as I didn't have to change any of the foods the kids ate at meal times. I just changed a few things on my plate," she said.

Before focusing more on her food choices, taking note of her calorie intake and sticking to required portion sizes, Ms Gowlett explained she rarely ate breakfast, would snack a lot and end her night with a big bowl of ice cream.

"I basically snacked all morning on biscuits and lots of chocolate. Lunch was a sandwich of some description, sometimes a salad sandwich but most times ham and cheese or something simple," she said.

"Afternoon tea was whatever the kids were having (cakes, biscuits, dips and biscuits, chips). Dinner was always a healthy-ish meal consisting of meat and about four or five veggies, then dessert was a large bowl of ice cream."

The Queensland mum only ate one piece of fruit a week and would only consume water and Milo.

"For the first 30kg loss I just focused on food choices, sticking to my recommended calories and portion sizes. After that, I started gentle walking then increased the distances and speed of my walks for 2km to 8km and aimed for under an hour 20 minutes."

Ms Gowlett is now preparing for a 10km run in August, providing lockdown restrictions ease. To prepare, she is running 5km every Saturday.

"I try to get to aqua aerobics twice a week and every now and then I'll try some yoga in my lounge room. Now that I'm at my goal weight I have discovered exercise can actually be lots of fun."

Ms Gowlett said the biggest challenge during her lifestyle journey was understanding she deserved to be the best version of herself.

"I've always put everyone else first (it's what wives and mums do) so knowing that I had to do this for me and put myself first was a bit of a struggle at the start but as the weight came off it became easier," she said.

"I feel I'm a better mum and wife and I'm finally in control of my weight for the first time in my life."

Ms Gowlett does intermittent fasting for 16 hours. She break her fast at 11am with a bowl of salad that varies between ham or chicken and includes avocado, cheese, dressing and a mix of seeds and nuts.

"My midafternoon snack is usually some yoghurt with fresh berries, or a small piece of cake or biscuit and a cup of tea. Dinner is usually a small serve of some sort of meat, five or so veggies and I very rarely have dessert anymore."

"I don't deprive myself of treats. if I want a chocolate I will have some."

Ms Gowlett said she finally feels confident and happy within herself after taking control of her health.

"I feel confident and proud of myself. I love photos now. I used to hide at the back or be the photographer; now you can't keep me out of them."

"It took me 20 months in total to reach my 45kg total weight loss but it was so worth it - because I'm worth it."

