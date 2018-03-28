104 reasons to get Hazel's toe tapping

Hazel Milgate and Arthur Reginald 'Reg' Macqueen on their wedding day in 1935.

Hazel Milgate and Arthur Reginald 'Reg' Macqueen on their wedding day in 1935. Contributed

ON March 14, 1914 Hazel Milgate was born to William and Cecilia in Rosebank.

104 years later Hazel celebrated her 104th birthday with family and friends.

Hazel celebrates her 104th birthday with son Ross and daughter Loyis. Contributed

As a young girl Hazel grew up in Woolner's Arm with her mother, step father and brothers and sisters.

On January 2, 1935 she married Arthur Reginald Macqueen and they had two children Ross and Loyis.

Hazel and Reg became farmers out at Babel Creek before they left for Newcastle as Reg was off to join the armed forces during the Second World War.

After the war they returned to the Kyogle/Casino areas, working and owning various farms until Reg passed away in 1994.

Tennis was a favourite game for both Hazel and Reg and they often had their own tennis courts on the farms they owned.

The farming community would come together to enjoy some great tennis days.

Dancing was another love the couple shared and they attended many country hall dances, often taking their children along with them.

Loyis has very happy memories watching her mum and dad dancing at the 'old time country dances'.

Now a resident at The Whiddon Group aged care facility in Kyogle Hazel still enjoys listening to musical entertainment and having a dance with the staff.

Hazel has three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and 12 great, great grandchildren.

Happy Birthday Hazel!