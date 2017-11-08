News

101mm: One Northern Rivers town gets a soaking

Plenty of towns copped a soaking overnight.
THE sun might be trying to shine this morning, but plenty of Northern Rivers towns copped a drenching overnight.

Dunoon topped the list, with 101mm since 9am yesterday, according to rainfall figures from the Bureau of Meteorology.

The Channon has received 86mm, with 43mm falling at Corndale.

Other significant rain measurements included:

  • Alstonville: 28mm
  • Nimbin: 39mm
  • Terania Creek: 26mm
  • Goonengerry: 30mm
  • Ballina: 13mm
  • Lismore: 10mm.

The rainy weather looks set to stay, with BoM predicting showers all week.

Lismore and Ballina will get to 22 degrees today.

Lismore Northern Star
