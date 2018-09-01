Menu
HAT'S OFF: An historic picture of the Lismore Scouts in the 1960s.
Community

101 years of 'resilient' Lismore Scouts

Alison Paterson
by
1st Sep 2018 9:00 AM

AFTER being postponed due to the flood last year, the Lismore Scout Group is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Although the Lismore Scout Troop was registered in 1917, it is thought that local scouts started meeting long before that, even as early as 1909, the year after scouting started in Australia.

The centenary celebrations due last year were postponed because of the flood but now scouting families and friends from across the region are invited to help celebrate the centenary of 1st Lismore Scouts today.

Scouting claims to be more relevant today than ever in building life skills and resilience in the youth to cope with an everchanging world.

The organisation says youth learn in a fun, friendly and safe environment with trained volunteer leaders.

There is an emphasis on outdoor skills and physical activities that challenge the mind, body and character to apply skills learnt to stay safe and have fun.

Scouts today concentrates on six elements of personal development: social, physical, spiritual, intellectual, emotional and character.

The commemoration will consist of two events today:

  • 12-4pm: Youth Activities Day at Blair Oval, Magellan Street (adjoining Scout Hall), with a historical display in the hall
  • 6.30pm: Centenary Celebration Dinner at Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah. $30/ $10 kids' platter.
